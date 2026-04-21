2026 NBA MVP finalists: Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Wemby

Kendrick Perkins details why Victor Wembanyama is the best defensive player he has ever seen. (2:01)

Perk: Wemby 'the best defensive player I've ever laid my eyes on' (2:01)

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With the NBA playoffs in full swing, the top teams across the league are chasing the NBA's ultimate goal: the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Eastern Conference's No. 1 and 2 seeds -- the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics -- are counting on stars like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to boost them past the first and second rounds. In the Western Conference, the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder, No. 2 San Antonio Spurs and No. 3 Denver Nuggets have the same hope with their star-studded rosters, while also boasting the three finalists for this season's MVP award: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

The trio have undoubtedly set themselves apart in the 2025-26 regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, helped lead Oklahoma City to a 64-win season en route to the No. 1 seed. Wembanyma became the youngest and first unanimous winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, and muscled San Antonio back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile Jokic, the three-time league MVP, finished the season as the assists (10.7) and rebounds (12.9) per game leader.

A matchup between a pair of these stars is inevitable in the 2026 postseason. Perhaps likelier? One of the three could be holding the NBA Finals Trophy in mid-June.

NBA reporter Tim Bontemps' final MVP straw poll and awards ballot reveal Gilgeous-Alexander had the edge at the end of the regular season.

2026 NBA MVP finalists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Point guard | Oklahoma City Thunder

68 games | 31.1 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 6.6 APG

Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets

65 games | 27.7 PPG | 12.9 RPG | 10.7 APG

Victor Wembanyama | Forward | San Antonio Spurs

64 games | 25.0 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 3.1 APG

Tim Bontemps' MVP pick

Just as he did in ESPN's final MVP straw poll of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander sits atop my ballot, and he should become the 16th multiple-time MVP in league history. His individual brilliance, along with driving the Thunder to 64 wins while the team fended off injury issues and the Spurs down the stretch, kept him No. 1.

The biggest debate was Jokic vs. Wembanyama for the second spot. Both have impressive cases.

Jokic became the first player to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists per game and averaged a triple-double for a second consecutive season. Wembanyama, meanwhile, is the first player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000, and the Spurs outscored their opponents by a staggering 17 points per 100 possessions with Wembanyama on the court.

Ultimately, I focused on "valuable" here and used the minutes gap between the two as a tiebreaker. Jokic played 2,265 compared with Wembanyama's 1,866, a significant enough difference to tip the debate slightly toward Jokic.

The NBA's ruling simplified the final two choices. Doncic led the league in points per game (33.5), 30-point games (28) and 40-point games (14) while keeping the Lakers in the mix for a top-three seed all season. Cunningham's breakout powered Detroit to its best season in a generation.

Read more on Tim Bontemps' picks for the NBA's top individual awards.

NBA MVP Straw Poll 3.0

Since Feb. 1, the San Antonio Spurs have won 27 of 29 games to force their way into the mix for the NBA's best record.

As a result, 22-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama has forced his way to the top of the NBA's Most Valuable Player discussion, with a chance to become the first player to win the award as early as his third season since Derrick Rose did so 15 years ago.

But will the Spurs' 7-foot-4 big man actually challenge Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who can become the 14th player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs and the 16th to win it at least twice?

According to ESPN's third and final NBA MVP straw poll of 2025-26, Wemby's late-season push will fall just short.

In a poll of 100 NBA media members conducted Monday through Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander leads our ballot with only 10 days left in the regular season. The 27-year-old guard's clutch play has allowed the defending champions to overcome injuries throughout their rotation and remain a step ahead of the Spurs.

And, despite Wembanyama's late charge, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's continued otherworldly play and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic coming off a 600-point month -- the first in March since Michael Jordan in 1987 -- Gilgeous-Alexander remains comfortably in front. SGA landed the top spot on 88 out of 100 ballots while picking up nine second- and three third-place votes for a total of 958 points, 300 clear of Wembanyama.

Read more from Tim Bontemps on the NBA MVP Straw Poll 3.0.