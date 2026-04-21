Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Clutch Player of the Year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander denies Oso Ighodaro at the rim with a nice block for the Thunder. (0:25)

SGA comes up with great block for the Thunder (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's trophy haul keeps growing.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City guard who is the reigning MVP and NBA Finals MVP, is the Clutch Player of the Year award winner for this season, the NBA announced Tuesday.

It's the first of what could be several awards for Gilgeous-Alexander in the coming weeks. He's the heavy favorite to win a second straight MVP trophy -- and because he's a finalist there, he's also a lock to make the All-NBA team for a fourth straight year.

"This award means a lot," Gilgeous-Alexander said on NBC Sports, which aired the award announcement. "To get this award, you have to help your team win games late, and what I'm about, more than anything, is winning games."

Gilgeous-Alexander topped Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Denver's Jamal Murray to win the clutch award.

Clutch Player of the Year Voting Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 175 points in clutch times and helped the Thunder to a 20-7 record in clutch games this season. Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 96 1 1 484 Jamal Murray 0 33 18 117 Anthony Edwards 0 32 20 116 Cade Cunningham 1 11 12 50 Jalen Brunson 2 8 8 42 Nikola Jokic 1 6 14 37 Tyrese Maxey 0 3 15 24 Others receiving votes: Doncic, Durant, Leonard

Edwards didn't reach the 65-game eligibility standard for most league awards such as MVP and the All-NBA team -- and unsuccessfully appealed for a waiver that would have put him on those ballots -- but his candidacy for the clutch award wasn't affected by that rule.

Instead, the finalists for the clutch award were decided by a survey of the league's coaches. That whittled the group down to 14 names, which were then put onto the ballot that a panel of 100 reporters and broadcasters who cover the league filled out last week to decide the various awards.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a contender for the clutch award since it was added to the league's slate of trophies; he was third last season, eighth in 2024 and seventh in 2023.

"I'm proud I get to hoist it," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It means I'm effective out there."

Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the fourth player to win the clutch award, which was added in tribute to Jerry West -- the inspiration for the NBA's logo and the player long known as "Mr. Clutch" as a nod to his exploits when the outcome of a game was on the line.

De'Aaron Fox (then of Sacramento, now of San Antonio) was the first clutch award recipient in 2023, followed by Golden State's Stephen Curry in 2024 and New York's Jalen Brunson last season. Brunson was a nominee again this year.

For a play to be considered clutch, by the NBA's definition, these are the criteria: The score differential has to be five points or fewer, and the game has to be in either the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime.

All three of the leading vote-getters had compelling statistical arguments for the award:

- Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 175 points in clutch times, and was ninth with 21 assists in those situations. The Thunder went 20-7 in the 27 clutch games in which he played, and outscored opponents by 93 points in those clutch situations with him on the court.

- Edwards shot 56.5% from the field in clutch moments, the best of any of the league's 19 players who had at least 85 clutch-time points this season.

- Murray was second in clutch points with 166 and led the league with 30 clutch-time assists.

The clutch award was the second to be announced this season. San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama was the unanimous winner of Defensive Player of the Year, which was announced Monday.

On Wednesday, the Sixth Man of the Year winner -- either the Spurs' Keldon Johnson, the Nuggets' Tim Hardaway Jr. or Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. -- will be revealed. The league's Sportsmanship Award winner will be announced Thursday, followed by Most Improved Player on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.