Jaylen Brown emphatically dunks on Adem Bona in 76ers-Celtics

Open Extended Reactions

When Jaylen Brown drives aggressively down the lane, it's best you move out of the way.

Within the first three minutes of Tuesday's Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Celtics, Boston's Brown was being closely defended by Tyrese Maxey.

After crossing over to his right hand and hesitating, Brown penetrated hard to his right to get past Maxey and drive as hard as he could to the basket.

Once Brown reached the paint, it was time for takeoff. He exploded in the air and cocked the ball back with his right hand and punched the dunk, meeting 76ers center Adem Bona at the rim for a poster.

JB SOARS FOR THE ONE-HAND SLAM 💥



Celtics seek a 2-0 series lead in Round 1! pic.twitter.com/jUzQeZs0Cu — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2026

The dunk sent Bona to the ground, with Brown showing emotion following the slam over the big man. Brown was assessed a technical foul after the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The bucket gave Boston an 8-6 lead with 9:28 remaining in the first quarter. Brown had five points, three assists and three rebounds in the opening frame.