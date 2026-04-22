Scoot Henderson scores season-high 31 as Blazers tie series

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SAN ANTONIO -- It has taken Scoot Henderson three years to find his footing in the NBA since he was drafted No. 3 in 2023. Injuries and typical growing pains have slowed his development, at least compared with the player drafted two spots ahead of him, San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama.

But he arrived just in time to help the No. 7 seed Portland Trail Blazers win a playoff game on Wembanyama's home court Tuesday night. Henderson's 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting fueled a 106-103 win that evened the Western Conference first-round playoff series at one game apiece, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday in Portland.

"I'm so blessed to even play in a situation like this," Henderson said. "Playoffs, third year, younger team, with great vets. The picture couldn't have painted itself better."

Henderson sat out 52 games this season because of a badly torn hamstring. When he finally returned to the lineup in early February, the Blazers were cautious with his playing time because of the nature of his original injury. He started only 10 of the 30 games he was able to play in this season.

All of which made his eruption for 31 points in Tuesday's game so remarkable as Henderson did not score 30 points in any of his regular-season games.

"I don't know if I have words for it," Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said. "That was the best game of the season for him, maybe his career. To have a game like that in playoffs against a great team like the Spurs, it's something else. Not just offensively, but defensively. He carried us, scored when we needed, got stops and really won a game for us."

Henderson and Wembanyama made a name for themselves during two exhibition games in Las Vegas the year before they were drafted. Henderson was playing for the NBA Ignite, Wembanyama for his French club, the Metropolitans 92.

Henderson led Ignite to a win in the first game with 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Wembanyama dominated with 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game. It was a coming-out party for both of them.

But while Wembanyama has soared in his third year in the league en route to being named the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for MVP, Henderson has struggled to establish himself and stay healthy.

“I don't know if I have words for it,” Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said of Scoot Henderson's night. “That was the best game of the season for him, maybe his career. ... He carried us, scored when we needed, got stops and really won a game for us.” Scott Wachter/Imagn Images

"It was pretty bad," Henderson said of his hamstring injury. "It was a Grade 3-4ish. But I stayed at it every day, man. Our H&P [health and performance] helped me through. My team as well. It wasn't easy to get over that hump. But I remain faithful. I prayed every day."

Henderson said Tuesday morning he had a feeling he would have a big game if he came out aggressively and attacked the paint every time he touched the ball.

"It's just a feeling," he said. "I was just telling myself the night before, 'Attack. They can't mess with you.' That was my goal to come in here and attack, get downhill, play hard, and whatever happens, happens."