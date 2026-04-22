Nuggets not biting on Wolves' McDaniels calling out defense

Jaden McDaniels individually calls out members of the Nuggets as bad defenders. (0:18)

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DENVER -- As the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves shifts cities, the animosity between the two teams continues to build.

Following Minnesota's 119-114 Game 2 win in Denver late Monday night, Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels called several Nuggets players "bad defenders," identifying Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Cam Johnson by name.

"They've just been saying a lot," Johnson said in response. "All season, all series. Let them talk. Let them get everything they want off their chest."

The Nuggets had Tuesday off and practiced Wednesday afternoon at their facility before an afternoon flight to Minneapolis for a pivotal Game 3 on Thursday night. After practice, Johnson, coach David Adelman and starting guard Christian Braun were asked about McDaniels' comments.

Jaden McDaniels (3) drives against the Nuggets' Christian Braun in Game 2 on Monday. Braun on Wednesday said McDaniels' criticism of the Nuggets defense was "part of the rivalry." AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

"I can't wait for his podcast," Adelman said sarcastically. "He's a really good player. Everyone has a sounding board these days. It'll help his social media."

McDaniels' comments generated widespread attention in part due to timing, delivered early in a series. Johnson acknowledged that the team could take it as bulletin board material.

"Sure, sure," Johnson said. "But I'm not entertaining those antics."

The Nuggets finished the regular season with a league-best 121.2 offensive rating, winning 54 games to grab the third seed. But they did have the 21st-ranked defense, finishing with a 116.0 rating.

"They're all bad defenders," McDaniels said. "They don't got people who can defend the rim. Even if [Jokic] is there, we're more athletic than them."

Adelman was critical of the team's Game 2 rebounding, noting a 20-3 advantage in second-chance points for the Timberwolves, but snapped back at the idea that the Nuggets have been bad defensively.

"Narratives are interesting," he said. "You hear so many things. We've gotten lazy in society. What's our defensive rating in this series through two games?"

Denver's defensive rating is 109.3 in the first 96 minutes of the playoffs.

"109," Adelman said. "How is that?"

It ranks sixth best of the 16 playoff teams.

"Sixth best in the playoffs?" Adelman said. "OK. Next."

The Nuggets are without fourth-year wing Peyton Watson, one of their better perimeter defenders and shot blockers. He is dealing with a hamstring strain and worked off to the side at Wednesday's practice. Adelman said that the hope is to get Watson back in this series at some point but that the expectation is he will remain out for Game 3.

That leaves Braun as one of Denver's few legitimate options to slow Anthony Edwards and Minnesota at the point of attack. McDaniels did not mention Braun in his roasting of Denver's defenders.

"It's part of the rivalry," Braun said. "I don't think it caught anybody off guard. He's kinda speaking his truth and what he believes. We'll allow them to do that. We kinda want to take care of our own."

This is the teams' third playoff matchup in the past four seasons. The Nuggets eliminated the Timberwolves in five games in the 2023 playoffs. The Timberwolves knocked the Nuggets out in seven games in the 2024 playoffs.