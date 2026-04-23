Thunder's Jalen Williams leaves Game 2 with third-quarter injury

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Thunder star forward Jalen Williams exited Wednesday's Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns after appearing to suffer a left hamstring injury.

Williams grabbed the hamstring and motioned toward the bench after missing a contested layup on a fast break with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Williams appeared to mouth the words, "Left hammy." He intentionally took a foul a couple of possessions later so he could exit the game and immediately headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

Williams' postseason was off to a spectacular start after injuries limited him to only 33 games during the regular season. He had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Thunder's Game 1 blowout win and followed that up with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and four assists in 23 minutes in Game 2.

Williams, a third-team All-NBA selection last season, played the entire playoffs last year with a torn scapholunate ligament in his right (shooting), delaying an operation until after Oklahoma City's championship run. He missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from that surgery and twice missed extended stretches due to a right hamstring strain that he reaggravated during a 28-point, 11-of-12 shooting performance in a Feb. 11 win over the Suns.