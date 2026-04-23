Bickerstaff's fiery speech provides 'spark' in Game 2 win over Magic

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DETROIT -- With the game tied at the half and the Orlando Magic hanging around in Game 2, Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff lit into his team to try to ignite the Pistons.

"He really got on us in the locker room," Pistons forward Tobias Harris said. "[Bickerstaff's message was] there is no more of my bad's. It's like they're out there hustling, getting offensive boards on us. And there's too many of them for us [to allow] as a group. We know that's not our standard.

"So he was on us. We were able to find that little spark."

After hearing it from their coach, the Pistons delivered an emphatic reminder that they are the East's best team. Detroit hit Orlando with a 30-3 third-quarter avalanche to take a 98-83 win in Game 2 and even the series at 1-1.