1997 Kobe Bryant card purchased by Alt for record $3.15M

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A 1997 Kobe Bryant Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green card has been purchased by alternative trading platform Alt for $3.15 million, the most ever paid for a solo Bryant card.

The hefty price tag can be attributed to the lore of green PMGs. Though the serial number on the Bryant card's back reads "009/100," numbers 11-100 of each player's PMGs were red, while 1-10 were green. Of those 10 Bryant green PMGs from the first set, only three have been graded by Professional Sports Authenticator, typically the most desirable grading company. This Bryant card is a PSA 5, with only one graded higher by PSA.

A 1997 Kobe Bryant Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green card has been purchased by alternative trading platform Alt for $3.15 million, the most ever paid for a solo Bryant card. Alt

"I'd argue this is the best Kobe Bryant card out there," Alt founder and CEO Leore Avidar said. "They only made 10 of them, it shines, and it's the first year of basketball PMGs -- which there's a collector base for. I've been trying to get one. It's always been my thing."

While Bryant's signature and game-worn NBA logo patch are featured on the most expensive sports card of all time, the most previously paid for a solo Bryant card was a $2.4 million in a September 2025 private sale. Another 1997 Metal Universe green Bryant PMG sold privately for $2 million in February 2022; that one bears an 8.5 grade from Beckett Grading Services.

In mid-2021, Alt acquired a 51% stake in the one-of-one, on-card autographed Stephen Curry Logoman rookie card from 2009's Playoff National Treasures, which was reportedly valued at $5.9 million. Avidar told ESPN that, in February 2022, Alt purchased the remaining 49%; all-in, he said it paid $6.684 million. The most ever paid for a basketball card at that time was $5.2 million for a rare LeBron James rookie card; the most known paid for a Curry card otherwise is $1.08 million in August 2022.

Alt also acquired a LeBron James rookie patch autograph card for $1.8 million in July 2020 -- then a since-broken record for a James card -- a Giannis Antetokounmpo 1-of-1 rookie Logoman for $1.812 million in September 2020, and a Kevin Durant RPA for $780,000 in March 2021. According to Card Ladder, the Antetokounmpo and Durant purchases are still player records.

Avidar said Alt's goal is to amass Hall of Fame collections, with one caveat.

"We've purposely left out Michael Jordan," he said. "It's really the next generation after Jordan that we're focused on."