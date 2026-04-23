Thunder's Jalen Williams week-to-week with hamstring strain

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Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis, the team announced on Thursday.

The Thunder, who lead their first round series against the Phoenix Suns 2-0, will play Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday in Phoenix.

Williams left Wednesday night's 120-107 Game 2 win over the Suns in the third quarter and did not return.

Williams grabbed his left leg and motioned toward the bench after missing a contested layup on a fast break with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter. He intentionally took a foul a couple of possessions later so he could exit the game and immediately headed to the locker room for further evaluation.