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          Sources: Bucks finalizing deal to hire Taylor Jenkins

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          Shams: Dawn of a new era for Bucks with Taylor Jenkins (2:08)

          Shams Charania reports that the Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as coach. (2:08)

          • Shams Charania
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            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
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          • Ramona Shelburne
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            Ramona Shelburne
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior writer for ESPN.com
            • Spent seven years at the Los Angeles Daily News
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          Apr 23, 2026, 08:03 PM

          The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as the franchise's new head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

          Jenkins, a Bucks assistant under Mike Budenholzer in 2018-19, went 250-214 as the winningest coach in Memphis Grizzlies history and made three playoff appearances across six seasons with the franchise before being fired in March 2025. The Bucks' brass, including ownership, met in person with Jenkins last week in Memphis and on Tuesday in Milwaukee to secure his commitment, sources said.

          Jenkins was seen as the top available option in the NBA coaching landscape, and his player development pedigree along with his tenure as a culture-setter and someone who drives competitiveness made him the Bucks' top target.

          The Bucks finished 32-50 this season, snapping a streak of nine consecutive years in the playoffs.

          Jenkins will enter the head coaching job after the ouster of Doc Rivers, who went 97-103 across three seasons in Milwaukee, and amid significant questions about the Bucks' direction, including the future of star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

          Antetokounmpo was not believed to have any involvement in the hiring process, and has had "zero" communication with the team's upper brass since the trade deadline, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

          Antetokounmpo enters the final guaranteed season of his contract next season and has explored trade options with the franchise.

          Antetokounmpo, when asked whether he has played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform earlier this month, did not close the door on staying with the Bucks.

          "That's a very good question," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't know. It's not up to me. We'll see."