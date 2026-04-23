Sources: Bucks finalizing deal to hire Taylor Jenkins

Shams Charania reports that the Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as coach. (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as the franchise's new head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Jenkins, a Bucks assistant under Mike Budenholzer in 2018-19, went 250-214 as the winningest coach in Memphis Grizzlies history and made three playoff appearances across six seasons with the franchise before being fired in March 2025. The Bucks' brass, including ownership, met in person with Jenkins last week in Memphis and on Tuesday in Milwaukee to secure his commitment, sources said.

Jenkins was seen as the top available option in the NBA coaching landscape, and his player development pedigree along with his tenure as a culture-setter and someone who drives competitiveness made him the Bucks' top target.

The Bucks finished 32-50 this season, snapping a streak of nine consecutive years in the playoffs.

Jenkins will enter the head coaching job after the ouster of Doc Rivers, who went 97-103 across three seasons in Milwaukee, and amid significant questions about the Bucks' direction, including the future of star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was not believed to have any involvement in the hiring process, and has had "zero" communication with the team's upper brass since the trade deadline, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Antetokounmpo enters the final guaranteed season of his contract next season and has explored trade options with the franchise.

Antetokounmpo, when asked whether he has played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform earlier this month, did not close the door on staying with the Bucks.

"That's a very good question," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't know. It's not up to me. We'll see."