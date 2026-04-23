76ers upgrade Embiid to doubtful ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics

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The Philadelphia 76ers upgraded star center Joel Embiid to doubtful Thursday evening ahead of Friday's Game 3 at home against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago in Houston, the latest in a series of unfortunate injury breaks across his career. He has been out since, although he appeared on the bench for last week's play-in victory at home against the Orlando Magic.

He remained back in Philadelphia for the 76ers' first two games of their first-round series against the rival Celtics, a blowout loss Sunday in Game 1 and a comeback win Tuesday in Game 2 that left the series even at a game apiece heading into Friday night's showdown.

Embiid, who averaged 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 38 games this season, began a strength and conditioning program Monday and then participated in parts of practice Thursday.

"We're, obviously, really hopeful, and I think he's really hopeful," 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Thursday's practice. "He wants to play, and we want him to play.

"I don't know how close we are to that at this point, but I think there's some progress being made."