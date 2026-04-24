CJ McCollum's jumper gives Hawks 2-1 series lead vs. Knicks

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ATLANTA -- When the Atlanta Hawks need a clutch shot, they know where to turn.

It used to be Trae Young.

Now it's CJ McCollum, who has led an Atlanta resurgence since arriving in a trade that sent the face of the franchise to the Washington Wizards.

The 34-year-old McCollum came through for the second game in a row, running around a screen to take an inbounds pass, then knocking down a 15-foot jumper that gave the Hawks a 109-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Atlanta now holds a 2-1 edge in the series against the favored Knicks.

McCollum is savoring every moment.

"I'm comfortable with failure. I'm comfortable with success," he said. "I've played a long time. I really cherish the game."

Hawks coach Quin Snyder wasn't the least bit surprised that McCollum hit such a big shot after the Hawks nearly lost a game they led nearly the entire night.

After a sluggish start to the season and a blockbuster trade that ended the Ice Trae era in Atlanta, McCollum sparked a late-season run that carried the Hawks to their first outright playoff berth since 2021.

He has carried that bravado right into the playoffs.

"CJ hit a great shot," Snyder said. "We have a ton of confidence in him being able to make those plays."

McCollum had 32 points in Game 2, rallying the Hawks to a surprising victory at Madison Square Garden. When the series shifted to Atlanta, he got off to another strong start with 16 points by halftime.

The Knicks largely shut him down after the break -- he finished with 23 points -- but his teammates stepped up to carry the load.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 24 points, to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Dyson Daniels grabbed 13 rebounds. And a big shoutout to Jonathan Kuminga, who came off the bench to score 21 points and made a steal that denied Jalen Brunson a potential game-winning shot on New York's final possession.

"We all came together and knew we needed just one stop," Kuminga said. "You've got to sacrifice out there and make a play."

Like McCollum, Kuminga joined the Hawks in a midseason trade as the team overhauled a big chunk of its roster. He battled injuries and didn't make a major impact during the regular season, but he's coming up huge in the playoffs.

"It takes time to create that bond with the guys," he said. "I'm learning from the coach and some of those things carried up to this moment."

Of course, when the Hawks had their chance to reclaim the lead with 12.5 seconds remaining, there was little doubt who would take the shot.

"I think the team has a real faith in me and my talent," McCollum said.

That's what they used to say around Atlanta about Young.

Now, it's McCollum leading the way.