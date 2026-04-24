Darryn Peterson enters NBA draft after one season at Kansas

Darryn Peterson stays hot and hits a buzzer-beater to end the half for Kansas. (0:20)

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Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson is entering the 2026 NBA draft, where he is expected to be one of the top picks in June.

Peterson announced his decision in an Instagram post Friday in which he thanked his teammates, friends and family, among others.

"After much reflection and prayer, I am proud to announce my decision to declare for the NBA draft," he wrote. "This has been my lifelong dream, and I am excited for the future. Rock chalk forever!"

Peterson entered a stop-start season in his only year at Kansas, as injuries limited him to 24 games. He averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and was an All-America honorable mention.

He is the No. 2 draft prospect on ESPN's big board, behind only BYU's AJ Dybantsa.