Cooper Flagg named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Würth 400

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Now that Cooper Flagg's rookie season is over, he has time to take part in other sports in Texas.

On Friday, Texas Motor Speedway announced that Flagg will be the honorary pace car driver for the Würth 400 on May 3 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Being asked to drive the official pace car at Texas Motor Speedway is such an honor," Flagg said in the release. "My Mom and Dad are both big NASCAR fans so we're excited; this is going to be a special experience for our family."

Leading them to the green Flagg... 🏀@dallasmavs rookie sensation @Cooper_Flagg has been named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY! @NASCAR | 📖 : https://t.co/hCOero4w84 pic.twitter.com/kaJElgQwHn — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) April 24, 2026

On race day, Flagg will drive a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette to pace the race to the green flag.

Flagg will join a fraternity of other athletes who've driven a pace car at a NASCAR event. In 2025, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drove a 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pace car at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2023, Tyrese Haliburton drove a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 pace car at the 107th Indianapolis 500, reaching speeds around 145 miles per hour.

Flagg finished his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks averaging 21 points on 46.8% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.