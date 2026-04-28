2026 NBA draft: Latest mock drafts and team predictions

Jeremy Woo previews his latest mock draft and looks at the biggest names to watch in the Big 12. (1:41)

How many freshmen will be lottery picks in the 2026 NBA draft? (1:41)

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The 2026 NBA draft class is full of NBA-ready talent, including top prospects Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and many more.

But first, the lottery on May 10 will determine the complete draft order, and the combine will occur shortly after, where NBA teams will get a closer look at potential players to add to their rosters next season.

The draft is scheduled for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with both days airing on ESPN.

To help get you ready for an exciting lottery, combine and draft our analyst Jeremy Woo has all angles covered. Here is every mock draft we've produced so far for the 2026 cycle.

More NBA draft coverage:

How the lottery works | Scouts weight in on top picks

Top 100 rankings | NBA Draftcast | More

2026 NBA mock drafts

From left, Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are the top names among a stacked 2026 NBA draft class. Illustration by ESPN

April 28: Which big names remain in the 2026 mock draft ahead of the lottery

After the April 24 early entry deadline, where do all the remaining top prospects land in our last mock draft before the 2026 NBA lottery on May 10?

March 11: Which top prospects are rising or falling ahead of March Madness?

With March Madness picking up, who among the top prospects in the 2026 draft class was rising or falling, and what could they do in the tournament to raise their profile?

Jan. 13: New names among the first-round prospects

About halfway through the college season, which players were making noise with top NCAA contenders to join the top of the mock draft?

Nov. 18: Projecting all 30 first-round picks early

With the 2025-26 college basketball season and NBA season underway, Woo projected 30 first-round picks -- with order based on ESPN's BPI.

June 27: ESPN debut of the 2026 mock draft

Immediately after the 2025 NBA draft, our analysts dropped their first mock draft for the highly anticipated 2026 draft class. Breaking down where top prospects such as Peterson, AJ Dybansta and Boozer would land a year from then.