2026 NBA mock draft: Risers, fallers ahead of the May 10 lottery

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The 2026 NBA draft picture has come into focus, with the early-entry deadline elapsing on Friday, and the lottery less than two weeks away.

Between the unusual amount of high-impact talent atop the board and the number of teams with quite a bit riding on this year's ping-pong balls, this draft continues to shape up as one of the more potentially consequential in recent memory. AJ Dybantsa has emerged as the front-runner for No. 1, with Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson still the top names.

The early entry list for this class consists of just 71 players, down from 106 in 2025. It's the fewest early declarations in more than 20 years. A flood of prospects opted to return to college, thinning the depth of this draft outside the lottery, something NBA teams anticipated all season due to the impact of NIL, allowing D-I programs to spend competitively and retain talent.

Still, only three players we projected as first-rounders -- Thomas Haugh (Florida), Braylon Mullins (UConn) and Motiejus Krivas (Arizona ) -- opted against entering the draft, keeping the first-round picture largely stable. How the next month plays out will determine just how deep the class becomes, with 16 of the 20 prospects we project in the 15-35 range still holding the ability to return to college if they choose.

The NBA will convene in Chicago on May 10 for the lottery and combine, formally kicking off a busy predraft cycle. Using the default lottery order, this mock serves to project what the draft might look like if teams selected today.

These projections are not a ranking of the top prospects -- for that, consult ESPN's top 100. These projections are informed by ongoing conversations with NBA executives and scouts, as well as my own evaluation process from time spent on the road at games and watching film. (*Denotes lottery pick that will be set in a drawing on May 10.)

More NBA draft coverage:

Top 100 rankings | Current order

Lottery details, date | More

Round 1 picks

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists in 35 games

Dybantsa moves atop the mock after an excellent close to the season, with NBA executives broadly viewing him as the probable No. 1 choice. Having said that, there is no true consensus, and this outcome still hangs on the decision-making process of whichever team wins the lottery. Dybantsa has elite physical traits, major scoring upside as his skills develop and room to grow into a positive defender, checking all the boxes NBA teams look for in a future star at a coveted position.

The Wizards went 1-26 in their final 27 games and secured the best possible draft positioning: This pick (which was top-eight protected to the Knicks) can drop no lower than fifth. With Trae Young and Anthony Davis on board, Dybantsa would complement the Wizards' personnel neatly and join a team shifting gears toward competing in the East.

play 0:43 BYU forward AJ Dybantsa declares for NBA draft BYU’s AJ Dybantsa announces he will enter the NBA draft and finish his college degree online.

Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 24 games

Peterson remains a real candidate at No. 1 as teams continue to dig into his strange season. Recent feedback from front office sources has been largely positive, with Peterson described as a serious worker who is passionate about his craft, with questions centering more about his health. NBA teams are hoping for clarity from his medical evaluation at the combine, with a scary preseason full-body cramping episode having impacted his season physically and mentally. Teams holding top picks will want to feel comfortable that they'll be able to get the best version of him, the one many execs viewed as a simple No. 1 choice entering the fall.

The Pacers will sweat out the next few weeks in anticipation of a lottery that will alter the path of the franchise: There is a 52.1% chance their pick lands in the top four, and they keep it. If not, it will go to the Clippers, who could wind up selecting fifth or sixth. Adding Peterson's elite shooting and bringing back a healthy Tyrese Haliburton could easily vault the Pacers back into the playoff picture next season.

Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 38 games

While Duke fell just short of a Final Four berth, Boozer lived up to his lofty expectations, cleaning up player of the year awards and proving one of the most dependable freshman stars ever. He has the makings of a foundational, tone-setting player, and while his limited vertical lift might cap some of his upside, at some point, it's hard to argue with the results he has gotten. Boozer is a longer shot at No. 1, but teams largely feel comfortable with the production they're going to get from him.

Brooklyn has a lot riding on this lottery, as it continues to look for a young franchise player to anchor the team and doesn't have control of its 2027 first, which is owed to Houston. Boozer is the safest choice on the board in that respect, as the Nets try to accelerate the competitive timeline of a young roster.

play 1:45 Cam Boozer credits parents in Wooden Award acceptance speech Cameron Boozer thanks his parents while accepting the John R. Wooden Award for men's player of the year.

Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 24 games

Wilson's pair of hand injuries didn't impact his standing on draft boards, with lottery teams continuing to debate internally how he projects relative to the other top prospects, particularly the more polished but less physically gifted Boozer. He will have an opportunity to make his case in predraft workouts, where his athletic gifts should stand out, and teams will want to better assess his skill level and shooting. There are potential scenarios where he can go higher than this, depending on how the lotto order breaks.

Utah won a draft tiebreak with Sacramento, meaning its 1-8 protected pick can fall further than No. 8 -- extinguishing the Jazz's obligation to the Thunder. They don't control their own pick in 2027 and should be thinking best-available prospect here, with Wilson making sense as a long-term centerpiece, even with the addition of Jaren Jackson Jr. to strengthen their frontcourt at the deadline.

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists in 36 games

Excitement around Acuff crested in March, with a torrid stretch elevating his draft status and positioning him for a potential leap into the top five. Opinions around the NBA vary on where he stacks up amidst a very talented guard class -- there is curiosity around how he'll measure physically at the combine, but little doubt he has the chops to help run a team next season. There is an expectation that Acuff will need to be insulated defensively on a winning team, but he is a highly skilled and the most polished point guard in the class.

This is a critical draft for the Kings, considering the state of the current roster and the desperate need for a younger player to help transition into the next iteration of the team. Sacramento looks like a friendly landing spot for any of the top guards. Acuff would instantly help elevate their offense and establish a new identity for the team moving forward.

Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists in 37 games

Wagler led Illinois all the way to the Final Four to cap one of the more remarkable prospect rises ever, entering the season as a curiosity for scouts and finishing as a bona fide top talent in an exceptional lottery class. While scouts expect it will take time for him to add strength and adjust physically to the NBA, the fact that Wagler is 6-foot-6, plays with change of pace, and adds value at both guard positions points to major long-term upside as his body matures and he gains experience. His unusual trajectory and rapid improvement bode well.

Memphis made up significant ground in the race to the bottom in the second half of the season, going 2-21 in its final 23 games and landing a 9% chance at the No. 1 pick. Wagler would be a malleable building block as the Grizzlies continue to remake their roster and is capable of playing alongside Ja Morant if he returns to Memphis next season.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)*

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 37 games

Flemings' explosive speed and winning intangibles swayed NBA executives this season, projecting as a lead playmaker who puts downhill pressure on defenses and should also add value as a defender. The continued progression of his jump shot is key for him and something he'll need to demonstrate effectively in team workouts, but he got positive results at Houston (38.7% from 3, 84.5% from the line) and has shown growth already in that area.

Atlanta won the 7/8 tiebreak with Dallas, a favorable draw that gives it higher priority if neither pick jumps on lottery night. Without a long-term point guard on the roster, the Hawks are another team that will look hard at the backcourt players in the lottery. They won't need to rely immediately on whoever they select, and Flemings would be a good developmental fit, provided the Hawks believe in his shooting development.

play 0:16 Kingston Flemings buries a deep 3 for Houston Kingston Flemings makes a move and buries a deep 3 for Houston.

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists in 21 games

Brown's back injury made it difficult for him to boost his stock in-season, making the predraft process critical to show teams he is healthy and remind them of his significant offensive talent. His positional size, shooting ability and playmaking skill should stand out in workout settings, but he needs a positive spring to work his way further up the board in a guard-heavy lottery, with Acuff, Wagler and Flemings all having outstanding seasons. There are still scouts who view Brown's upside as the highest of the group, but it might take some work for him to leap ahead of the other top guards.

The Mavericks have a long-term need at the point and will be hoping to find a running mate for Cooper Flagg, as they won't control their own first again until 2031. Brown would be the biggest upside swing left on the board if available here, but also comes with a little more risk in his profile than some alternatives.

Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists in 39 games

Burries endeared himself to teams over the course of the season as a steady two-way contributor with room to grow as a scorer. Scouts see a intriguing upside as he continues to improve as an on-ball playmaker, but he is a solid-enough shooter to play the two, giving him appealing versatility. He is older than other freshman guards in the lottery and not as toolsy or flashy, but might be closer to directly impacting winning.

It remains to be seen who will ultimately be drafting for the Bulls, with the franchise searching for a lead executive to replace Arturas Karnisovas and a new coach, with Billy Donovan choosing to depart. Chicago's pathway to relevance in the East remains somewhat foggy, and the Bulls should be targeting the best available talent at this spot. Burries would be a solid fit on the perimeter next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis and a long-term upgrade on Chicago's current backcourt options.

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 35 games

While Ament's stock has slipped from an early top-five projection, he had productive stretches this season within a tricky team context and has room to help himself in workouts. Although scouts are split on whether he has star upside or projects better as a long-term supporting player, there is still plenty of intrigue around the opportunity to select a prospect of his caliber later in the lottery. As a tall skill player with real shot-making upside, Ament fits a player archetype that teams often love to swing on.

How Milwaukee resolves the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation might have a bearing on what direction the Bucks go with their pick, which will be the worst of their own and New Orleans' (giving them a slim chance to pick in the top four if both picks jump). The Bucks desperately need backcourt help but should be thinking best available, considering the uncertainty around the team's trajectory.

Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

2025-26 stats: 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 31 games

The top overseas-based player in a thin international prospect class, Lopez has a chance to help himself in predraft workouts, where teams will gain a better sense of his physical traits and skill level coming off a positive year in the NBL. Showing progress as a perimeter shooter in those settings would help his case to sneak into the top 10, as he jockeys for position with Ament and Yaxel Lendeborg, two other versatile forwards.

Golden State enters an uncertain offseason, with Steve Kerr's future unclear and a need to consider the long-term health of the roster, still anchored by 38-year-old Stephen Curry. Selecting a younger player such as Lopez, who has the experience to potentially slot in early on his rookie deal, might help mesh the short and long-term goals.

play 0:30 Draymond says it could be the end for Steve Kerr in Golden State Draymond Green says he'd love Steve Kerr back with the Warriors but believes the coach might be done.

Yaxel Lendeborg, SF/PF, Michigan

Senior

2025-26 stats: 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists in 40 games

Lendeborg is set to benefit from his instrumental role in Michigan's title run, where his versatility shone through on both sides of the ball, and he shot 52.9% from 3 in his final 11 games. Advanced age aside, he should be an attractive option for teams in the lottery that are angling to win next year, with a skill set that will be additive on any roster.

The Clippers falling out of the play-in means the 64-win Thunder, who own this pick, have a long shot opportunity on lottery night. The Thunder also own the 17th pick and will have an incentive to try and consolidate some of their assets, with minimal roster-spot wiggle room in the offseason. Lendeborg would be a ready-made addition to their frontcourt, and his size and versatility would be valuable immediately on a contender.

Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG, Alabama

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists in 33 games

Philon helped himself by returning to school and will have a case in the late lottery as an option for any team in need of shot creation. He can be polarizing for scouts, with persisting questions around his ability to run a team in the half court, but he's a proven scorer with positional size who could provide a real spark coming off the bench in the right context.

The Heat will pick in the lottery for the first time since 2019, giving them a chance to add a higher-end talent to their nucleus. Philon would give them another creative guard to help bolster the backcourt mix.

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Junior

2025-26 stats: 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists in 40 games

Mara played exceptionally well as Michigan rolled to the title and showcased his unique skill level at 7-3. He is an excellent passer and quick processor who can be an offensive conduit, in addition to finishing simple plays. Scouts have also been impressed with his improved conditioning at his size. To realize his upside, maximizing his body and developing a reliable jump shot will be crucial -- but Mara is the most gifted center in the draft, both skill- and size-wise, with a chance to sneak into the top 10 depending on how the board falls.

Charlotte took an organizational step forward this season, making the play-in and developing chemistry, with the addition of Kon Knueppel providing a shot in the arm. After adding extension candidate Coby White at the deadline to strengthen up the backcourt, adding to a frontcourt that could use additional size should be an option here. They also hold the 18th pick, giving them some optionality to move around the board.

Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists in four games

Quaintance remains one of the biggest wild-card prospects going into the predraft process. Now a year removed from ACL surgery, he played just four games this season, with knee issues flaring up after he attempted to return. His physicality and defensive upside carry long-term intrigue considering he has yet to turn 19. How his medicals check out and how much he's able to participate in on-court workouts will determine where he falls in what currently feels like a very wide draft range.

The Bulls are one of four teams (Memphis, Oklahoma City, Charlotte) holding multiple picks inside the top 20, creating potentially interesting trade dynamics for those teams, and opportunities for others to move in. Chicago has a need for a long-term center, which they could potentially address with this second selection. Quaintance's rim-running ability and shot blocking would instantly make their frontcourt more athletic.

Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 30 games

The dependable production floor Steinbach offers stands out in a draft that's lighter on bigs, making him one of the safer options starting in the late lottery. While not a flashy player, his rebounding ability and offensive skill level should allow him to plug in off the bench right away. There are varying opinions on how his defense and shooting (34% from 3) project long-term, and scouts view him as somewhat caught between the 4 and 5 positionally due to his size.

Memphis holds two picks inside the top 20 and has a need for frontcourt depth, something the Grizzlies could look to address with this second selection.

Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists in 37 games

Cenac is another prospect with a wide draft range: His youth and developmental upside have appeal in a class that doesn't contain many younger, athletic bigs in his mold. He is the type of player who could help his stock significantly in workouts thanks to his physical tools and shooting touch, but he is also far from contributing to a winning NBA team. As a result, Cenac requires some added projection, but he profiles as a viable developmental bet in this part of the draft.

It might not make sense for Oklahoma City to select two rookies due to its current roster crunch, meaning this pick could wind up available. Whether the Thunder can move up the board with their picks, or instead look to trade out of one of these spots for future asset value, remains to be seen, but logic follows that they will be flexible with these selections.

Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists in 34 games

Coming off a breakout season, Carr's mix of plus perimeter shooting, elite explosiveness and defensive flashes offers upside in a draft that is light on offensive-minded wings. His ability to score off cuts and space the floor should translate effectively, allowing him to play an off-ball role that helps mitigate his lack of playmaking. Carr has the type of athleticism and 3-point range (37.4%) that should stand out in private workout settings, giving him some room to work his way up the board further as he gets in front of teams.

The Hornets are taking a patient approach, building through the draft, and while it is unclear how high 14 and 18 can get them in a top-heavy lottery, shoring up their wing depth here could be prudent.

Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists in 33 games

Anderson's stellar shooting (41.5% from 3) and steady ball-screen playmaking make him a solid target for teams in search of backcourt depth. His lack of a physical advantage is the primary knock, and it makes him more of a back-half first-round option in a strong point guard class. He has the option to return to Texas Tech, where he'd be among the top players in college basketball next season, depending on how the process goes for him.

Adding guard depth and extra perimeter shooting should be offseason tasks for the Raptors. Adding Anderson, who is more capable of playing without the ball than a typical small guard, might help balance their lineups with improved playmaking and spacing.

Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 40 games

Johnson will have a chance to capitalize on his role in Michigan's title run, with his physical style of play and defensive versatility holding long-term NBA appeal. Though undersized for a 5, he has a great frame, runs the floor well, is an active rebounder and has the ability to guard multiple positions and switch situationally. That makes him a glue-guy candidate for teams looking to get more athletic up front.

San Antonio is heavy on perimeter talent and should be considering younger frontcourt depth at this spot. The Spurs have the advantage of being able to effectively pair Victor Wembanyama with nearly any big up front, with his shooting and rim protection enabling a wide range of lineups. Johnson should draw consideration here and would give them some added muscle next to their ascending superstar.

play 0:24 Morez Johnson Jr. pounces on a putback jam Morez Johnson Jr. helps Michigan jump out to a large lead with a rousing dunk.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Senior

2025-26 stats: 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists in 37 games

Stirtz helped reaffirm his NBA readiness in March, captaining Iowa to a surprise Elite Eight run. While his shooting was streakier than anticipated this season (35.8% from 3), he carried a heavy workload and was asked to create for himself far more than he'll need to in the pros. His ability to navigate ball screens, limit mistakes and knock down open shots gives him a path to a useful bench role in the right situation, despite the fact that he will enter the league as a 23-year-old rookie.

Detroit has a need for added shooting around Cade Cunningham and can go several directions at this spot. Stirtz is capable of bolstering the second unit and also adding spacing playing off the Pistons' various playmaking wings.

Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists in 35 games

Graves is one of the unique stories of this draft cycle and has gathered first-round momentum, thanks in large part to his strong analytic profile. He maintains the ability to return to college, where he is also in the transfer portal, making this one of the more interesting stay-or-go decisions as the combine approaches. While still somewhat polarizing among scouts and not a top-end run-jump athlete, Graves' skill level, feel for the game and productivity have continued to pique NBA interest, giving him a pathway to rise into the top 20 with a strong predraft process.

The 76ers successfully pivoted to a younger timeline this season, with the duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe set to anchor the backcourt for the foreseeable future, and taking pressure off Joel Embiid. With Embiid in and out of the lineup, adding younger frontcourt depth should be a goal for Philadelphia, something they might be able to address at this pick.

Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 38 games

Evans has the makings of a quality wing shooter, with good positional size and the ability to hit tough shots off movement. He took a leap this season with an expanded role at Duke and has starter-level upside if he can be more consistent. He needs to better apply his tools defensively but displayed some growth on that end this season.

Adding more perimeter shooting would be beneficial for the Hawks as they continue to build around the rising Jalen Johnson. They don't have a clear positional need beyond adding a long-term point guard -- something they might be able to do in the lottery -- and can consider several directions with this second pick.

Koa Peat, PF/C, Arizona

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists in 36 games

Peat opted to declare for the draft and has an opportunity to play his way up the boards with a strong predraft process. Some teams viewed him as an excellent candidate to return to school and improve his stock, an option that remains available to him. Scouts view his perimeter shooting as a critical swing skill that will impact his career path, as he is not particularly effective scoring outside 15 feet at this stage of his career. But his strength and quickness relative to his size, coupled with a solid offensive feel and ability to guard the perimeter, give him a chance to find a niche in the right situation.

New York would benefit from added size and physicality up front, particularly with Mitchell Robinson headed to free agency. If Peat can develop his jumper, he could be an interesting lineup option here.

play 0:24 Koa Peat takes it strong to the basket Koa Peat rebounds his miss and lays it in for Arizona.

Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Junior

2025-26 stats: 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists in 31 games

Veesaar comes off a productive season at North Carolina and will offer sheer size and viable shooting (42.6% from 3) in a draft that has become light on true centers. He has above-average athleticism and offensive skill for his size and should also be able to hold up defensively in drop coverage. The functionality he offers on both ends should allow him to plug into a rotation next season.

The Lakers have some roster uncertainty rolling into next season with LeBron James and likely Austin Reaves (player option) entering free agency. The most obvious need is at center, where they stand to upgrade beyond the mercurial Deandre Ayton. Veesaar would upgrade their skill level and add a floor-spacing element the roster lacks up front.

Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

Junior

2025-26 stats: 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 36 games

Swain is one of the most physically gifted wings in this class and has built a solid first-round case after putting together his most complete college season. He is a strong slasher and projects as a plus perimeter defender but is still coming into his own on the offensive end. Teams will be curious to further assess his inconsistent shooting (34.8% from 3, but an encouraging 81.3% from the line) in workouts, a key long-term area for growth that gives him room to rise up the board.

Denver continues to try to optimize its supporting cast around Nikola Jokic on the margins and could lose Peyton Watson in free agency. Swain's positional size and defensive versatility would be an appealing fit here.

Amari Allen, SF/PF, Alabama

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 32 games

Allen's positional versatility and ability to augment lineups on both sides of the ball give him a path to finding a long-term NBA role. While he is not likely to create his own shot at a high level and shot a middling 34.1% from 3, his playmaking flashes and defensive instincts give him a good role-player baseline to build on if his scoring ability can catch up. Whether he can work up the board from here or ultimately winds up back in college remains to be seen, as an older freshman who was unheralded to begin the season.

The Celtics value taller perimeter players in Allen's mold who can fit in alongside their stars, and they could afford him time to develop.

Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 31 games

Okorie put together what could wind up as a surprise one-and-done campaign at Stanford, coming in as a relatively unheralded recruit, then averaging 23.2 points per game on his way to an All-ACC selection. A tough-minded and shifty scorer who is undersized and slight for his position, it remains to be seen how high he can rise in a deep point guard class, with the option to return to school and enter a thinner 2027 draft still available to him.

The Timberwolves could use a reserve ball handler to help stabilize the position long-term, with Okorie's microwave scoring talent a potential fit off the bench.

play 0:17 Ebuka Okorie hammers home the alley-oop dunk Ebuka Okorie throws down the two-handed jam to pad Stanford's lead vs. NC State.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)

Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 37 games

Thomas is a talented scorer with solid positional size and made 41.6% of his 3s this season, making him a viable first-round option for teams in need of offensive help. He has the option to return to Arkansas, where he'd step into an even larger role next season without Darius Acuff, and could play his way firmly into the first round in 2027.

In the midst of this current competitive window, Cleveland can justify picking for need at this slot -- but if a younger player winds up falling here, taking an upside swing might make sense.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City)

Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF, Iowa State

Senior

2025-26 stats: 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists in 35 games

An untimely ankle injury in the Big 12 tournament ended Jefferson's season prematurely, but he played his way into the late first-round mix as a steady all-around player. He is skilled for his size with good vision and an unselfish approach that should help blend lineups and hold plug-and-play appeal. Jefferson shot a career-best 34.5% from 3 this season but still needs to become a more reliable floor spacer to tie his skill set together.

The Mavs should be angling to kick-start toward winning next season, with Cooper Flagg on the rise and Dallas not controlling its own pick until 2031. While still rebuilding, adding a more NBA-ready player with this second first-round selection makes sense directionally.

Round 2 picks

31. New York Knicks (via Washington): Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn, Senior

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana): Tyler Tanner, PG/SG, Vanderbilt, Sophomore

33. Brooklyn Nets: Juke Harris, SG, Wake Forest, Sophomore

34. Sacramento Kings: Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John's, Senior

35. San Antonio Spurs (via Utah): Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor, Freshman

36. LA Clippers (via Memphis): Luigi Suigo, C, Mega Basket (Serbia)

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas): Milan Momcilovic, PF, Iowa State, Junior

38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia (Spain)

39. Houston Rockets (via Chicago): Ryan Conwell. SG, Louisville, Senior

40. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee): Braden Smith, PG, Purdue, Senior

41. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C, UConn, Senior

42. San Antonio Spurs (via Portland): Matt Able, SF, NC State, Freshman

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LA Clippers): Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky, Freshman

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Miami): Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati, Senior

45. Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte): Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU, Senior

46. Orlando Magic: Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas, Sophomore

47. Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia): Jaden Bradley, PG/SG, Arizona, Senior

48. Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix): Trevon Brazile, PF/C, Arkansas, Senior

49. Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta): Rueben Chinyelu, C, Florida, Junior

50. Toronto Raptors: Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia, Senior

51. Washington Wizards (via Minnesota): Billy Richmond III, SG/SF, Arkansas, Sophomore

52. LA Clippers (via Cleveland): Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois, Senior

53. Houston Rockets: Bruce Thornton, PG/SG, Ohio State, Senior

54. Golden State Warriors (via Los Angeles): Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF, Illinois, Junior

55. New York Knicks: Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston, Senior

56. Chicago Bulls (via Denver): Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA, Senior

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Boston): Ja'Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee, Senior

58. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio): Milos Uzan, PG, Houston, Senior

59. New Orleans Pelicans (via Detroit): Tamin Lipsey, PG, Iowa State, Senior

60. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City): Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee, Senior