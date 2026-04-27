Is 'foul up 3' a game-winning strategy or clutch-time saboteur?

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On center stage in San Antonio, Game 2 between the host Spurs and visiting Portland Trail Blazers was approaching its apex.

Battling to avoid an 0-2 hole in the series last Tuesday night, the Blazers rallied behind guard Scoot Henderson, who scored 31 points in the most important game of his young career. The Spurs, meanwhile, had to weather the loss of Victor Wembanyama to a concussion. Both teams held -- and blew -- double-digit leads in the back-and-forth affair.

All of that rising action built toward a climax, as San Antonio inbounded the ball down by three points with 11.4 seconds left. The Spurs designed a potential game-tying play, inbounded the ball to leading 3-point shooter Devin Vassell ... and heard a whistle, as Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday committed a take foul.

What had once been breathless clutch time, with just one stoppage amid nearly three straight minutes of furious action, thus ground down into a free throw duel. The Trail Blazers maintained their lead and evened the series with a 106-103 win -- but a potential classic ended not with a bang but a whimper.

play 0:20 Jrue Holiday fouls Devin Vassell with Trail Blazers up 3 Late in Game 2 of the Trail Blazers' matchup vs. the Spurs, Jrue Holiday commits a foul on Devin Vassell with Portland up by three points.

"That's just my gut feeling," interim Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter told ESPN earlier this season about the logic of fouling in this circumstance. "The numbers, when you ask analytical people in our team, in other teams that I've been part of, also say that you should foul."

Ironically, that approach must have seemed familiar to the Spurs, too. In another spotlight event this season, the NBA Cup semifinal in Las Vegas, the Spurs fouled Oklahoma City three consecutive times in the same situation. Both games offered concrete examples of the "foul up three" strategy, which is growing simultaneously in popularity and controversy in the NBA.

For years, coaches have considered how to defend when leading by three points late in a game: They could guard the 3-point line, or they could commit an intentional foul, ceding two free throws in exchange for cutting off the chance for a game-tying triple.

They've increasingly chosen the second option. In 2010, a Synergy Sports analysis found that teams took only 11.5% of their foul up three opportunities. But film study shows that over the last two seasons, teams have chosen to intentionally foul 34.2% of the time with a three-point lead in the final 10 seconds.

Those extra fouls add more strategic decisions for coaches -- and more complaints from critics who decry every game that ends with more free throws in lieu of 3s. The 2026 postseason is only a week old and has already added another to the pile; more playoff games this spring are bound to yield yet more outrage.

Over the course of this season, ESPN studied years of game film and play-by-play data and spoke with more than a dozen coaches, executives and analysts across the league to learn all about the foul up three strategy -- whether it even works, its strengths and drawbacks, and its aesthetic effect on basketball as an entertainment product for fans.

To foul, or not to foul

It's not often in this analytical age that intelligent NBA figures disagree about the efficacy of a strategy. But fouling when up by three is one such rarity.

Some coaches are firm believers. At Splitter's behest, the Trail Blazers led the league in fouls up three this season. Splitter said he prefers to foul because he was "raised in European basketball, where I would say 98% of the coaches over there foul up three." He thinks teams should start fouling with 17 seconds left -- the most aggressive timing cited by any coach surveyed for this article.

But even that's not enough for the former Spurs center. Splitter is such a fervent advocate that after this year's All-Star Game, when Team World allowed a game-tying 3-pointer to Anthony Edwards, he joked to reporters, "I was mad they didn't foul up three."

That approach comes with a clear logic.

"Probabilistically, if you broke it down piece by piece and looked at it as a math problem, it makes sense," said Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, another leading practitioner of the strategy. "For the opponent to tie the game [after a foul up three], I think more has to happen. They have to make the first free throw. They have to miss the second free throw, on the rim. They have to get the offensive rebound and then they have to score off the offensive rebound. If you took the individual probabilities of those and combined them and said what's the probability of this happening, I would say that that's lower than whatever the probability is of them making a tough contested 3."

Or, as Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick put it in simpler, more profane terms on a 2024 episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast: Fouling when up by three is the right move because "these guys are too f---ing good. ... You can't afford to allow guys to get a clean shot anymore."

Other coaches, however, are less convinced that fouling meaningfully improves their chance of securing a win.

Several coaches said they prefer not to foul until there are five to six seconds left on the clock. Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff almost always prefers to play straight-up defense instead of fouling. And Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said the difference in win probability between the two options is "very minuscule. When you look at the facts of it, it's a lot less than I think the grapevine says that it is."

I wanted to test the facts of the situation, so I conducted my own study of fouling up three, using GeniusIQ to filter for all possessions from the past five seasons in which the defensive team was leading by three points in the final 24 seconds. By watching those plays and tracking their outcomes -- looking specifically for an overt, visible effort to intentionally foul -- I found, first, when teams are most likely to employ the strategy.

Foul Up 3 Rate, 2021-22 to Present

Then, by narrowing the scope to possessions between 3 and 17 seconds -- when the vast majority of fouls occurred -- I could compare the overall win probability when teams decide to foul with when they play straight-up defense.

The results from 524 games with this decision are remarkably similar. Teams that chose to foul up three won 92.0% of their games, versus 91.7% for those that played normal defense.

Strategy Outright Wins Outright Losses Overtime Win Rate* Foul Up 3 122 2 19 92.0% Play Defense 321 3 57 91.7% *Win Rate treats all overtime games as 50/50 chances to win.

Different studies on this topic have yielded different results, depending on the parameters. (Most public studies are either from years ago or focus on NCAA basketball, which has different late-game rules.) Generally, team employees said their data suggests fouling works in limited circumstances.

But an Eastern Conference executive who has studied the math behind this strategy confirmed the general conclusion of my study: Whatever edge is gained from fouling is small. This isn't a clear-cut analytical slam dunk like shooting more 3-pointers or NFL teams going for it on fourth down.

"You could coach your whole career employing either strategy and win pretty much the same number of those close-game situations," the executive said.

One reason the impact is so muted is that leading by three points late in a game is already such an advantageous situation. "You already have a good chance to win the game anyway if you just play it out," the executive said.

Offenses' long-range accuracy plummets when they're forced to take 3s against a defense that knows what's coming. Over the past five seasons, teams are shooting just 18.9% on 3-pointers when trailing by three in the final 24 seconds. That figure is 21.1% if you count only attempts within 30 feet, removing long-range heaves from the equation.

So if the strategic difference is small in the a

Even the foul-happy Thunder have evolved their strategy along with their roster. Daigneault said he became more aggressive in calling for fouls up three after Oklahoma City signed Isaiah Hartenstein, because the 7-footer's rebounding prowess helps foil opponents' plans to grab an offensive rebound after an intentional free throw miss. Daigneault can also rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is 89% at the foul line over the past four seasons, in a potential free throw duel.

A mixed-use strategy based on context can be successful, as even the threat of fouling up three can help a defense attempting to hold a late-game lead. Several coaches said they effectively shrink their playbook when they think the opposing coach might order a foul.

"It influences your playcalling," Daigneault said. "For example, there's three-point plays you can run where you throw it to the post or throw it to the elbow. But those plays just put a foul up three on a silver platter. It's not difficult for the opponent to foul you in that situation."

More fouls, more problems

If fouling when up by three makes sense in theory, it's worth exploring why it doesn't boost win percentage more in practice. There are three main pitfalls that can trip up a team that seeks to foul up three.

The first is simple: Fouling safely, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, is "easier said than done."

Every coach who espouses the foul up three philosophy still has instances in which his team is unable to execute properly because the opponent draws up a savvy play that yields a quick 3. Redick said on the "Mind the Game" podcast, "I'm fouling up three every single time." But in his first opportunity to do so as a head coach, on Christmas last season, the Lakers gave up a game-tying 3-pointer to Stephen Curry, who got open on the inbound pass.

Similarly, in Game 2 against the Spurs last week, Portland allowed a 3-point attempt on the possession after its intentional foul because San Antonio shot immediately off the pass.

Such catch-and-shoot plays are especially dangerous because fouling means risking contact while the offensive player enters his shooting motion. Pistons guards Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins both drew three-shot fouls this season by throwing up a half-court heave when they felt contact.

"These guys are so smart," former Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "If you're off the player a little bit and you go to grab the guy, they just rise up and shoot. The last thing you want to do is give up three free throws."

Team employees stressed that when defenders foul up three, they need to make contact on the offensive player's downward dribble or when he catches the ball with his back to the basket. But it's more difficult to commit a safe foul in some situations than others. "If guys are coming full court, it's really hard to wrap them up," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

The second problem is what happens after a team successfully executes a foul up three, which -- if there's little time left -- all but forces its opponent to attempt an intentional free throw miss, rebound and putback.

"You've seen this year how many people have missed the free throw on purpose and got it back and gotten a great look," Nurse said. "I think people are getting better at missing it. I think the rebounds are not so lopsided towards the defense anymore. They've become 50-50, almost like loose balls rather than rebounds."

Nurse is right: Over the past two seasons, according to an analysis of GeniusIQ data, teams trailing by two or three points in the final 10 seconds have successfully rebounded 16 of 38 missed free throws, or 42% (including violations that don't hit the rim). That's four times higher than the 10.5% offensive rebounding rate on missed free throws in all situations.

Last month, the Denver Nuggets lost after fouling up three when Lakers guard Austin Reaves made the first free throw, rebounded his own miss on the second and sank a floater to send the game to overtime.

And finally, an early foul up three can lead to the so-called insta-loss, where the team up by three loses without even going to overtime. If a team plays straight-up defense with a three-point lead, its worst-case scenario is a tie (barring a fluke such as a four-point play). But fouling up three extends the game with extra possessions, and that iterative process means the occasional loss in regulation.

The Thunder experienced this worst-case scenario in the spotlight last postseason when their foul up three against the Nuggets in Game 1 backfired. Denver made two free throws, then Thunder center Chet Holmgren missed two free throws and Aaron Gordon made a winning 3-pointer on the other end.

But Daigneault never wavered in his steadfast belief in the foul up three philosophy, even after this disaster. In fact, the Thunder beat Minnesota in a conference finals game later that month after they fouled up three again instead of letting Edwards attempt a game-tying triple.

And as conspicuous and controversial as that loss to the Nuggets was, there were three instances the prior postseason in which teams didn't foul up three and watched an opposing shooter sink a contested jumper to force overtime: Khris Middleton against the Pacers, Jaylen Brown against the Pacers and Tyrese Maxey against the Knicks.

"If you [foul up three] 20 times, there's going to be a time or two where it gets you," Daigneault said. "But if you don't foul up three 20 times, there's going to be, you know, four times that they hit a 3. That's just the tradeoffs of those decisions."

"A gross way to end exciting games"

Publicly, at least, coaches are reluctant to talk about how the foul up three strategy affects basketball as an entertainment product. "Our job is not to do what's best optically. It's our job to do what's best competitively," Daigneault said.

But privately, this isn't a particularly popular strategy around the NBA. "I hate it. It's obviously bad in terms of entertainment," one Western Conference analyst said.

"It's lame. Slowing the game down feels against the spirit of basketball," another Western Conference analyst said.

"I absolutely despise intentional fouling. It's a gross way to end exciting games," a third league analyst said.

Some analysts who say that fouling up three is smart and appreciate its strategic element still think it's a stain on the sport. One compared it to the intentional walk in baseball. Just as the intentional walk, smart as it might be in certain situations, deprives fans of seeing, say, Shohei Ohtani bat with a game on the line, the foul up three cheats spectators of seeing star shooters attempt a heroic field goal in the clutch.

Those are the type of shots that fill the NBA's historic highlight reels. If, back in his playing days, Splitter's Spurs had fouled up three against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals, Ray Allen's momentous shot from the corner never would have happened.

But despite all the rule changes in MLB this decade, the intentional walk still exists -- and so, too, does the foul up three. Executives don't think this is likely to change anytime soon.

Fouling up three hasn't become a hot-button issue at meetings with owners, general managers or the competition committee, according to a source with knowledge of those discussions. Other priorities that affect the league on a day-to-day basis -- such as tanking, expansion and the physicality of play -- take precedence over a play that occurs only a few dozen times per year.

Season Foul Up 3 Decisions 2021-22 33 2022-23 30 2023-24 29 2024-25 42 2025-26 43

For comparison, multiple sources compared the foul up three to the transition take foul, which the NBA outlawed in 2022 -- but there were more than 1,700 transition take fouls the prior season. Fouls up three occur roughly 2% as frequently.

Even if the league concludes that fouling up three is a problem, it's not clear that a perfect solution exists. The NBA would need to tread carefully with any rules change related to late-game fouling, league sources warned. Extra penalties against non-shooting fouls in the final seconds could incentivize flopping.

And other existing rules that restrict intentional fouls, such as the transition take foul and anti-Hack-a-Shaq rules in the final minutes, apply to both teams equally. If fouls up three were forbidden, however, there could be competitive concerns: In that case, the leading team couldn't foul at the end of games, but the trailing team could.

Still, context matters. The NBA's worst-case scenario with late-game fouls would be more close playoff games, or even a close Finals game, ending with free throw parades on both ends. That outcome could theoretically spur more rapid action.

And if the playoffs spark further angst about late-game fouls taking the place of late-game 3s, as basketball analytics clash with basketball style in yet another arena, then it might not matter if there's no perfect solution. Any reasonable rule change, the Eastern Conference executive said, would be "better than watching a free throw contest and removing the single most exciting thing in the sport."