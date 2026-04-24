76ers' Joel Embiid (appendectomy) to miss Game 3 vs. Celtics

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PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid was ruled out about two hours before Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Embiid was listed Thursday evening as doubtful -- two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in Houston.

Embiid has been intensifying his on-court work this week. He began a strength and conditioning program Monday, participated in both parts of practice Thursday and took part in the team's morning shootaround Friday in South Philadelphia.

He then met with the 76ers' medical staff Friday afternoon, and while he continues to progress from the appendectomy, they deemed him not ready to be cleared to play in a game.

"He's just not ready," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said during his pregame availability ahead of Friday's game. "He's lifted some, he's got on court a bit, but we're still at two weeks and a day, I think. So we're just not ready yet."

Embiid made his first appearance around the team last Wednesday, when he sat on the bench and was with the team during the day as the 76ers won their 7-8 play-in game against the Orlando Magic to earn a matchup with their rivals from Boston in the first round.

He then stayed back in Boston for Games 1 and 2 to continue to accelerate the healing process, and the question will now shift to whether Embiid can suit up for Game 4 on Sunday evening in Philadelphia.

Embiid, 32, averaged 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 38 games this season for the Sixers, slowly rounding into form as the year went on after playing in 19 games in the 2024-25 season before eventually being shut down for the season because of ongoing issues with his left knee.

Two years ago, the last time Philadelphia was in the playoffs, Embiid played through a case of Bell's palsy, averaging 33 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in a six-game first-round loss to the New York Knicks.