Rockets rule out Kevin Durant (ankle) for Game 3 vs. Lakers

Kevin Durant hop-steps past two Lakers' defenders and gets the tough and-1 floater to fall. (0:22)

HOUSTON -- Rockets star Kevin Durant won't play in Game 3 of Houston's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night because of a sprained left ankle.

Durant also missed the opener of the series because of a bruised right knee. He returned for Game 2 and scored 23 points in 41 minutes of the 101-94 loss that gave the Lakers a 2-0 lead in the series.

Coach Ime Udoka said Durant was injured with about seven minutes left in Game 2 when he was chasing down Luke Kennard, but he did not leave the game.

"We've seen the play and found out when it happened. Just played the remainder of the game and obviously adrenaline and was still loose," Udoka said. "But afterwards swelled up, some tenderness and got worse over the next day or so."

Durant's injury problems this postseason came after the 37-year-old ranked second in the league in the regular season by playing 2,840 minutes.

Durant, who is in his first season in Houston after a blockbuster offseason trade from Phoenix, is the fifth-leading scorer in NBA history.