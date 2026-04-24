Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker named Most Improved Player

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Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named this season's Most Improved Player on Friday, marking the second straight Atlanta Hawks player to win the award.

Alexander-Walker averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds to go with 1.3 steals. He also averaged career highs in blocks, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage.

The 6-foot-5 guard increased his scoring by 11.4 points after averaging 9.4 points coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024-25 season. That is the third-highest increase from one season to the next over the past 25 years.

"Nickeil's dedication, continual work on his craft, and the ensuing results this season make him incredibly deserving of this award," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said in a statement. "He has a tireless work ethic and a focus on improving in every aspect of his game. His game continues to evolve, and his commitment and unselfish attitude as a teammate have also positively impacted the success of the team."

Alexander-Walker follows teammate Dyson Daniels, who won the award last season. This is the first time in the award's history that two straight winners have come from the same team.

In his seventh season, Alexander-Walker thrived with the Hawks. The guard told ESPN early in the season that he had multiple suitors in free agency but chose the Hawks after former Atlanta point guard Trae Young recruited him.

When Young suffered a knee injury early in the season and was then traded to Washington, Alexander-Walker helped the Hawks remain a playoff team. He scored in double figures in 76 games and made 251 3-pointers in 2025-26, a single-season franchise record and fourth most in the league this season.

"We are thrilled for Nickeil to see his work acknowledged as the 2026 Most Improved Player," Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement. "He brings a high level of care and professionalism to everything he does associated with the game of basketball, whether that be how he watches film, practices daily or interacts with media. Nickeil truly embodies what it means to be the best version of yourself and we are excited for his future growth in our program."