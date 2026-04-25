LeBron James connects with Bronny on father-son alley-oop

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The James Family is taking full advantage of making history during the playoffs.

On April 18, LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to team up and share the court in the postseason. Now? They're just putting on a show.

During the second quarter of Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on Friday, Deandre Ayton forced Reed Sheppard to miss a contested layup, with the rebound coming up in LeBron's hands.

The elder James pushed the ball up court in transition while Bronny filled in the right lane and sprinted down court.

LeBron eyed his son cutting to the rim and lobbed the ball with Bronny taking off and catching the ball in his hands, finishing the alley-oop with a smooth reverse left-handed layup.

LEBRON TO BRONNY.

FATHER TO SON.



BRON ASSIST ➡️ BRONNY REVERSE. pic.twitter.com/OHEWmQuw1O — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

After the layup, Bronny pointed to his dad in appreciation while hustling back to the other side of the floor, where LeBron appeared to instruct him defensively.

The alley-oop put the Lakers up 52-40 with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter.

LeBron finished the first half with 16 points and four assists, while Bronny had five points on 100% shooting.