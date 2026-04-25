NBA: Marcus Smart committed lane violation on key FT late

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HOUSTON -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart should have been called for a lane violation on his free throw attempt late in the fourth quarter of L.A.'s eventual 112-108 overtime win in Game 3 of their first-round series with the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced Saturday.

In the league's Last Two Minute Report, the NBA deemed that Smart stepped over the line before the ball reached the rim on his free throw that cut the Rockets' lead from four to three with 25.5 seconds left in the fourth. Smart went to the line for three free throws after he was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer.

L.A. went on to tie the game in regulation and outscored Houston 11-7 in OT, with Smart scoring eight of his 21 points in the extra frame.

The No. 4-seeded Lakers lead the best-of-seven series against the No. 5 Rockets 3-0.

Houston was without its star, Kevin Durant, in both Games 1 and 3 because of various injuries. Rockets coach Ime Udoka told reporters Saturday that Durant is rehabbing his sprained left ankle with the hope of suiting up for Sunday's Game 4.