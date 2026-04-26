Sources: Anthony Edwards avoids ligament damage, out weeks

Shams Charania reports on Anthony Edwards being expected to miss multiple weeks with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. (1:06)

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will miss multiple weeks after hyperextending his left knee and suffering a bone bruise Saturday night, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Testing ruled out any ligament damage, a significant sigh of relief for the Timberwolves, but Edwards is still expected to miss the rest of Minnesota's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, according to sources.

If the Timberwolves advance past the Nuggets, it's anticipated that Edwards would miss at least a portion of the second round. Minnesota defeated Denver 112-96 in Game 4 on Saturday to take a 3-1 series lead.

Edwards came down awkwardly on a late second-quarter block attempt. His left knee bent backward, sending the four-time All-Star sprawling to the floor in pain and eventually to the locker room for evaluation.

Minnesota also lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo to a torn Achilles 79 seconds into the game. The Timberwolves will be without their starting backcourt when the series resumes Monday night in Denver for Game 5.

Without Edwards and DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets 62-42 in the second half. Reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu, starting in Edwards' place in the second half, scored a career-high 43 points, making 13 of 17 shots and all five of his 3s.