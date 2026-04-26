Spurs' Victor Wembanyama clears protocol, to play in Game 4

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, the team announced.

Wembanyama, who suffered the injury in Game 2 on Tuesday, traveled to Portland with the Spurs on Thursday afternoon while continuing to complete the steps mandated by the NBA's concussion protocol. He was ruled out for Game 3, which the Spurs won to take a 2-1 series lead heading into Sunday's game (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Players must pass a series of benchmarks before being cleared for play under the concussion protocol. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season.

Wembanyama received the Spurs' medical sign-off and league clearance Sunday after passing his neurological tests and going through the other benchmarks -- cardio work after 24 hours from suffering the injury and increasing his activities Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Wembanyama, the league's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and one of three finalists for the MVP award, averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-best 3.1 blocks per game this season.

ESPN's Shams Charania contributed to this report.