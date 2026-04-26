Sources: Rockets expected to be without Durant in Game 4

Ime Udoka speaks to reporters about what he saw in the Rockets' late collapse to the Lakers in their Game 3 loss. (0:46)

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is expected to miss Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Durant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle after further testing, which would typically sideline him two to three weeks during the regular season, sources said. He has had around-the-clock treatment to play but has not been cleared by doctors.

Durant sustained the injury in the second half of the Rockets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. He had swelling in the days to come, and the bone bruise created further swelling, stiffness and lack of mobility in the ankle, sources said.

Durant came into the Rockets facility Sunday morning for his rehab with the team's medical staff and participated in film session and meetings with teammates.

In his debut with Houston, Durant missed just four regular-season games in 2025-26, none of them due to injuries. But he'll now miss his third game of the postseason.