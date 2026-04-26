76ers' Joel Embiid back in lineup for Game 4 vs. Celtics

The "Inside the NBA" crew discuss Joel Embiid's ability to impact Game 4 in his return for the Sixers. (2:53)

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PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics on Sunday night, 2½ weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in Houston.

Embiid, who had been listed as doubtful for both Game 3 Friday night and Game 4, was upgraded to questionable a little more than an hour before tipoff. He was then announced as available a half-hour before tip and reclaimed his customary place in the starting lineup from second-year center Adem Bona.

It remains unclear how much Embiid, 32, will be able to play. He began a strength-and-conditioning program in Philadelphia last Monday, staying home for the first two games of this series in Boston, which the 76ers split. And although the team's doctors were pleased with his progress ahead of Game 3, including Embiid returning to portions of practice Thursday and shootaround Friday, he was eventually ruled out two hours before tip.

He then took part in shootaround again Sunday morning, only this time to be given the green light to return.

The surprise appendectomy was the latest health-related misfortune to befall Embiid during his postseason career. Outside of 2020, when Philadelphia was swept inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, Embiid has dealt with injury in each postseason appearance of his career.

He had Bell's palsy during the first-round series with the New York Knicks two years ago, in addition to returning from a knee injury late that season; a right knee sprain in 2023; a fractured orbital bone in 2022 and 2018; a meniscus injury in 2021; and knee tendinitis in 2019.

Embiid played 38 games this season, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.