LeBron James takes blame after Lakers' blowout loss to Rockets

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HOUSTON -- LeBron James shouldered the blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-96 loss in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Sunday after he racked up nearly as many turnovers (eight), as he did points (10) in the blowout.

"It started with me, obviously," James said after the Rockets notched their first win of the series to make it 3-1 heading into Wednesday's Game 5 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). "My turnovers were unacceptable."

L.A. trailed by nine at halftime but was blitzed by Houston in the third quarter, 34-18, as James committed four of his turnovers in the period and shot 0-for-3 from the floor. For the game, he was 2-for-9 (22.2%) and didn't reach double-digit points until scoring a meaningless layup with 8:36 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the Rockets' lead from 26 to 24.

By that point, the game had long been out of reach, with the Lakers having lost the one player on their roster that was having a strong night, Deandre Ayton, to an ejection midway through the third quarter.

Ayton was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for striking Rockets big man Alperen Sengun in the side of the head with his forearm with 5:41 left in the third. The call was upgraded from a common foul after a video review, a decision that perplexed members of both teams after the game.

"We both are sweaty guys," Ayton said. "[My arm] just slipped off his shoulder ... I'm not no guy who is a dirty player or who plays like that."

Added James: "I know what I saw ... I think he was bracing for Sengun on the post up, [his] elbow [was] getting ready for the physical contact and then you see it, his arm slipped going up and then hit him in the head."

Even Sengun, who was one of five Houston starters in double figures with 19 points and 13 rebounds, helping to make up for the absence of Kevin Durant who sat out because of a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle, disagreed.

"I don't want to make the officials crazy, but I mean, I didn't expect them to eject him to be honest," Sengun said. "I think it was a little bit soft. ... I guess it is what it is, they called it. I'm glad they called it. So, we go from there."

The officials called five more technical fouls from there: three on the Lakers (Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero) and two on the Rockets (Josh Okogie, Aaron Holiday). Thiero, the Lakers rookie, and Holiday both received one-tech ejections with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter for jawing at one another.

"That was uncalled for and it made no sense," James said. "I think that's the first time he's ever been thrown out of a game in his life. I don't think that was warranted."

In the locker room after the game, Lakers star Luka Doncic told Thiero he would pay for whatever fine the NBA will charge him for the infraction. After the final buzzer, the trash talk continued between both teams at center court. Several Lakers players told ESPN that Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate was taunting their team, using curse words to name call, and invited the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Kleber to fight him.

"Hilarious," Lakers guard Marcus Smart deadpanned when asked about the back-and-forth. "Very hilarious."

"That was uncalled for and it made no sense," LeBron James said of Adou Thiero's ejection. "I think that's the first time he's ever been thrown out of a game in his life. I don't think that was warranted." Luka Doncic offered to pay any fine by the NBA. Karen Warren/AP

Smart, who had averaged 20.3 points on 52.9% shooting through the Lakers' 3-0 start to the series, scored just nine on 3-for-8 shooting in Game 4. Luke Kennard, who averaged 21.3 points on 55.3% to start the season, scored just seven on 3-for-8 shooting, also.

"Defense wasn't our problem tonight," James said. "It was our offense."

Austin Reaves, who sat again because of his Grade 2 left oblique strain despite being listed as questionable for the second straight game, could certainly help organize the Lakers' offense.

"That's the biggest challenge we have is just the ball handling and downhill drivers, not having those guys," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Reaves' and Doncic's absences.

As poorly as the Lakers played Sunday, they remain one win away from advancing to the second round and a possible date with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead their series against the Phoenix Suns 3-0.

"I'm licking my chops," Ayton said of Game 5. "We just got to try to end this at home. But I love the intensity. I love the fight I see in the guys in the Rockets. I can't wait to see them."