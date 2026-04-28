Nuggets rule out Aaron Gordon for Game 5 with calf tightness

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Nuggets will be without starting forward Aaron Gordon on Monday night when they face elimination in Game 5 of their first-round series against Minnesota.

Gordon has been dealing with left hamstring tightness throughout the series and already missed Game 3. He played 23 minutes in Game 4 but appeared limited. He was listed as a game-time decision Monday night.

Gordon missed 46 games this season mostly because of repetitive hamstring strains. Denver is also without Peyton Watson because of a right hamstring injury. Watson has yet to play in the series.

The Timberwolves, nursing injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, can advance to the second round with a victory in Denver.