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          Lakers' Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard fined for Game 4 actions

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          Marcus Smart jaws at refs after Lakers' loss to Rockets (0:27)

          Marcus Smart gives the officials an earful after the final buzzer sounds between the Lakers and Rockets. (0:27)

          • Dave McMenaminApr 28, 2026, 02:29 AM
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            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
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          Los Angeles Lakers guards Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard were both fined for a verbal spat with the referees on the court immediately following L.A.'s 115-96 Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced Monday.

          Smart was fined $35,000 for "questioning the integrity of game officials" and Kennard was fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward games officials," according to James Jones, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

          Three players were ejected during Game 4 in Houston on Sunday and five players were assessed technical fouls between the two teams as the Rockets won for the first time in their first-round series.

          The Lakers, which lead the Rockets 3-1, will host Game 5 on Wednesday in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a chance to advance to the second round with a win.