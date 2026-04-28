Lakers' Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard fined for Game 4 actions

Marcus Smart gives the officials an earful after the final buzzer sounds between the Lakers and Rockets. (0:27)

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Los Angeles Lakers guards Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard were both fined for a verbal spat with the referees on the court immediately following L.A.'s 115-96 Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced Monday.

Smart was fined $35,000 for "questioning the integrity of game officials" and Kennard was fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward games officials," according to James Jones, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Three players were ejected during Game 4 in Houston on Sunday and five players were assessed technical fouls between the two teams as the Rockets won for the first time in their first-round series.

The Lakers, which lead the Rockets 3-1, will host Game 5 on Wednesday in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a chance to advance to the second round with a win.