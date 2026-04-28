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          Sources: Lakers optimistic for Austin Reaves' return in Game 5

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          Shams: Austin Reaves a game-time decision for Lakers in Game 5 (0:45)

          Shams Charania reports that Austin Reaves is a game-time decision for the Lakers in Game 5 against the Rockets. (0:45)

          • Shams CharaniaApr 28, 2026, 12:51 PM
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              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

          Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest, but there's significant hope around his status, barring a setback. He has progressed in his rehab over the last one to two weeks, from one-on-one workouts to larger group scrimmages, sources said.

          He hasn't played since suffering the injury on April 2, missing the final five games of the regular season and the first four playoff games against the Rockets.

          Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season while shooting 49% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

          The Lakers, who lead the Rockets 3-1, will host Game 5 on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a chance to advance to the second round with a win.

          Los Angeles continues to be without star Luka Doncic as he recovers from a hamstring injury that he also suffered on April 2.