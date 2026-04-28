Sources: Lakers optimistic for Austin Reaves' return in Game 5

Shams Charania reports that Austin Reaves is a game-time decision for the Lakers in Game 5 against the Rockets. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest, but there's significant hope around his status, barring a setback. He has progressed in his rehab over the last one to two weeks, from one-on-one workouts to larger group scrimmages, sources said.

He hasn't played since suffering the injury on April 2, missing the final five games of the regular season and the first four playoff games against the Rockets.

Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season while shooting 49% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

The Lakers, who lead the Rockets 3-1, will host Game 5 on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a chance to advance to the second round with a win.

Los Angeles continues to be without star Luka Doncic as he recovers from a hamstring injury that he also suffered on April 2.