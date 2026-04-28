Sources: Franz Wagner uncertain to play for Magic in Game 5

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DETROIT -- Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner's status for Game 5 is uncertain due to a right calf strain, and his return will depend on how the injury responds to treatment, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wagner underwent an MRI on Tuesday and is officially listed as questionable. He suffered the injury during the third quarter of Monday's 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4.

Orlando is up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and can eliminate the top-seeded Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

Wagner did not play in the fourth quarter of Game 4. He finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals in 24 minutes.

Wagner battled a left high ankle sprain earlier this season. He was just starting to round back into form after missing 47 of 51 games from Dec. 8 through Mar. 31 due to a left high ankle sprain.

Wagner is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals in the series against Detroit.