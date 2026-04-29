Rockets rule out Kevin Durant (ankle) for Game 5 vs. Lakers

Kendrick Perkins doesn't believe Kevin Durant is a desirable player for teams, drawing a shocked reaction from Stephen A. Smith. (2:20)

The Houston Rockets officially ruled out star forward Kevin Durant for Wednesday night's must-win Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a left ankle sprain.

Durant didn't participate in practice with the Rockets on Tuesday before they left for Los Angeles, trailing 3-1 in the Western Conference first-round series. But he was seen running on an antigravity treadmill as the team wrapped up its work before heading to the airport.

Durant has sat out three games in this series after he didn't play in the opener because of a bruised right knee. He returned for Game 2, scoring 23 points in 41 minutes of the 101-94 loss, during which he injured his ankle late.

The Rockets won Game 4 115-96 to avoid elimination, despite missing their superstar.

Durant's injury problems this postseason came after the 37-year-old ranked second in the league in the regular season by playing 2,840 minutes.

Durant, who is in his first season in Houston after an offseason trade from Phoenix, is the fifth-leading scorer in NBA history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.