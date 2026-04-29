Los Angeles Lakers look to eliminate Houston Rockets, New York Knicks aim to advance on Disney+ Philippines

Wemby throws it down with the left hand for the Spurs (0:19)

Wemby throws it down with the left hand for the Spurs (0:19)

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Two series have reached its end in the 2026 NBA playoffs, with both Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs already into the Western Conference semifinals.

But with the four games to be streamed on Disney+ in the Philippines for April 30 and May 1, three teams will be looking to join the party and make it to the next round

Can Mitchell and Cleveland's twin towers avenge poor performances? (April 30, 7:30 a.m. PHT: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 5)

Game 4 between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers became a slugfest, where the two squads shot below 40%. However, the issue in terms of production is that the higher-seeded Cavaliers' main stars were absent.

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Even with 20 points to show for in their recent loss, Donovan Mitchell had a rough stretch in the team's two road games with a shooting clip of 32% from the field.

And zooming into Game 4, crucial mishaps by Mitchell starting from an eight-second violation and ill-advised jumpers became huge reasons why they lost the game.

On the other hand, the stark difference of Toronto's frontcourt with Scottie Barnes putting up an all-around showing and an impressive double-double from rookie big man Collin Murray-Boyles -- compared to what Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen produced -- was glaring.

Not even Allen's 15 rebounds could swing the game in Cleveland's favor, as he was limited to just 3 points on minimal shot attempts, failing to provide any real scoring presence inside.

Mobley wasn't any better offensively, finishing with just eight markers and struggling to convert around the rim, a far cry from the efficient interior production the Cavaliers relied on from its twin towers.

Polishing the turnover issues for the Lakers (April 30, 10 a.m. PHT: Rockets vs. Lakers Game 5)

Before Game 4, the Los Angeles Lakers won two out of the three games even having 20-plus turnovers. But it would catch back to them with the Houston Rockets tightening up their defensive pressure on all facets to extend the series.

The primary concern in the Game 4 collapse was a staggering lack of ball security with 23 turnovers that became 30 points off those miscues for Houston. LeBron James suffered through one of his roughest outings of the series, recording 8 turnovers while shooting 2-of-9 from the field.

When combined with Marcus Smart's four giveaways, the Lakers' primary playmakers accounted for half of the team's total turnovers. This carelessness allowed Houston to record a flurry of steals, with Tari Eason (five steals) and Reed Sheppard (three steals) routinely turning live-ball errors into high-percentage transition buckets.

To close out the series in Game 5, the Lakers must revert to the discipline shown in their earlier victories where they managed to overcome high turnover counts through rebounding. In Game 4, the Rockets flipped the script, winning the third quarter 34-18 by capitalizing on a disjointed Lakers offense that had already committed 14 first-half turnovers.

If Los Angeles wants to avoid a return trip to Texas, they must limit Houston's easy looks and force them into a half-court game where their speed is less of a factor.

KAT using his strengths inside the paint (May 1, 7 a.m. PHT: Knicks vs. Hawks Game 6)

Throughout this first-round series, Karl-Anthony Towns has transformed into the interior anchor the New York Knicks needed. Through five games against the Atlanta Hawks, Towns has balanced his perimeter gravity with a relentless commitment to the low post.

In the Knicks' dominant Game 5 victory, Towns was a model of interior efficiency, recording 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds while shooting 5-of-7 from the field. His presence forced Atlanta to collapse their defense, opening up the floor for Jalen Brunson's 39-point explosion.

Beyond his scoring, he has anchored a defense that limited the Hawks to just 97 points in their last outing, contributing 2 blocks and 2 steals.

His 13 defensive rebounds in Game 5 ensured the Hawks had virtually no second-chance opportunities, a critical factor given that Atlanta struggled to find any rhythm outside of Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

Heading into Game 6 at State Farm Arena, the Knicks will lean on Towns to exploit a Hawks frontline that has looked overmatched in the paint.

If KAT continues to dominate the glass and provide elite secondary rim protection alongside Mitchell Robinson, New York is well-positioned to close out the series on the road.

Will Jokić stay efficient to complete Denver comeback? (May 1, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs. Wolves Game 6)

The last two times that a 3-1 comeback transpired in the NBA playoffs, it was the Denver Nuggets that achieved it in back-to-back fashion -- in the first round against the Utah Jazz and versus the LA Clippers in 2020.

Six years later, they try a third historic reversal, trailing 2-3 but carrying all the momentum after a dominant victory in Game 5.

This is why it can be expected that Denver has the confidence to overcome this series deficit, especially with the Minnesota Timberwolves reeling from the loss of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

Yet, if the Nuggets are to stage this turnaround, it starts from their best player being up to par to his great standards.

Nikola Jokić delivered a masterclass in Game 5 with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists on 60% shooting. Jokić's efficiency has been the dagger for Minnesota's defense, as he has consistently dismantled their frontcourt by challenging Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid more inside the paint and also away from the shaded area through high-post creation and pick-and-roll reads.

If Jokić maintains this triple-double level of control in Game 6, the Nuggets are in position to force a decisive Game 7 against a shorthanded Timberwolves squad that continues to struggle generating secondary offense without its key creators.