2026 NBA draft lottery simulator: Play out the 14-team field

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ESPN Analytics has released a 2026 NBA draft lottery simulator, which allows users to model the 14-team field and play out the lottery. The real-life lottery is Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.

This draft lottery simulator will reveal teams in the same order viewers will see on the broadcast, adding notes after each reveal explaining what results mean for the rest of the field. The simulator will also recalculate odds in real time, including the chances of teams landing the No. 1 pick and of jumping into the top four, along with the chance for each possible team to be revealed at the next pick.

There is also a "user picks" mode in which viewers can click the team they want to be revealed at each spot and test out specific scenarios leading up to the lottery. ESPN Analytics also has a mock draft simulator tool that will be updated after the final order is set May 10.

The 14 teams that did not make the playoffs are eligible for the lottery, though two teams traded away their lottery picks. Here are the odds to get the No. 1 pick based on how each team finished the regular season:

1. Washington Wizards: 14% chance to pick No. 1

2. Indiana Pacers: 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets: 14%

4. Utah Jazz: 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings: 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies: 8.0%

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans): 6.8%

8. Dallas Mavericks: 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls: 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks: 3%

11. Golden State Warriors: 2%

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers): 1.5%

13. Miami Heat: 1%

14. Charlotte Hornets: 0.5%

Based on the lottery results, the Hawks will receive the better of the picks belonging to the Bucks and Pelicans, with Milwaukee getting the lesser of the picks. The Thunder will receive the Clippers' pick regardless of the lottery results. The Clippers could still get a top pick, however: The Pacers' pick will convey to LA if it doesn't land in the top four.

The 2026 draft is Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round 1 will air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App on June 23. Round 2 will air on ESPN and the ESPN App on June 24.

More NBA draft coverage from ESPN: