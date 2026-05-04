2026 NBA playoff picks: Experts predict the second round

Shaquille O'Neal lauds Victor Wembanyama, who won his first playoff series with the Spurs. (0:53)

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The second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is underway, with only eight teams remaining in the postseason and set to go head-to-head for a chance to advance to the championship.

In the East, the No. 1 Detroit Pistons overcame a 3-1 series deficit to the Orlando Magic and won three straight to advance. The Pistons' Round 2 opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers, also outlasted the Toronto Raptors in a Game 7 win. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers advanced to face the New York Knicks.

In the West, the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, made it through their first matchup against the Phoenix Suns unscathed, sweeping them in four games. Oklahoma City will open its conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Spurs and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama became the second team to punch their ticket to the second round, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games. They'll face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been without star Anthony Edwards since Game 4.

After an exciting first round, our NBA experts made their picks for each second-round series - check out which teams they picked to move on to the conference finals.

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Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

Detroit Pistons (1) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4)

Vincent Goodwill: Pistons in 7

Zach Kram: Pistons in 7

Bobby Marks: Pistons in 5

Anthony Slater: Pistons in 7

Andre Snellings: Cavaliers in 7

Marc J. Spears: Cavaliers in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Pistons in 7

Michael C. Wright: Pistons in 7

Final tally: Pistons 6, Cavaliers 2

New York Knicks (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7)

Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 6

Zach Kram: Knicks in 6

Bobby Marks: 76ers in 7

Anthony Slater: Knicks in 6

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7

Marc J. Spears: Knicks in 7

Andre Snellings: 76ers in 7

Jamal Collier: Knicks in 7

Final tally: Knicks 7, 76ers 2

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4)

Vincent Goodwill: Thunder in 5

Zach Kram: Thunder in 5

Bobby Marks: Thunder in 5

Anthony Slater: Thunder in 5

Marc J. Spears: Thunder in 5

Ohm Youngmisuk: Thunder in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Thunder in 5

Andre Snellings: Thunder in 6

Michael C. Wright: Thunder in 5

Jamal Collier: Thunder in 5

Final tally: Thunder 10, Lakers 0

San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6)

Vincent Goodwill: Spurs in 6

Zach Kram: Spurs in 5

Bobby Marks: Spurs in 5

Anthony Slater: Spurs in 6

Marc J. Spears: Spurs in 5

Ohm Youngmisuk: Spurs in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Spurs in 7

Andre Snellings: Spurs in 6

Michael C. Wright: Spurs in 6

Jamal Collier: Spurs in 6

Final tally: Spurs 10, Timberwolves 0