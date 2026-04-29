Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods go out with Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner

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It was a victory dinner for Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday night.

After the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 126-97 in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs -- where Towns finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists -- the Knicks big man enjoyed the win with his fiancée, Jordyn Woods. Special guests joined the couple for the dinner.

According to PageSix, actor Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, met Towns and Woods for a double date at 4 Charles Prime Rib steakhouse in Manhattan.

The couples arrived at the restaurant at separate times, each pair with fingers interlocked as they walked into the establishment.

Towns dressed casually in a leather New York varsity jacket, denim cargos and white Nike Air Force 1s. Woods featured a designer jacket and a pair of black sandals with feathers from her signature line, Woods by Jordyn.

Chalamet kept it comfy with a greige shirt, gray hoodie and a black leather jacket while Jenner fashioned a white tank top, black jacket and white pants.

Both couples departed separately from the restaurant hours later, according to PageSix.

Earlier in the night, the "Marty Supreme" star and Jenner sat courtside together at Madison Square Garden cheering on the Knicks alongside Tiny Fey, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller, among others.

In five games, Towns is averaging 20 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series against Atlanta.