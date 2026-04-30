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          Raptors' Brandon Ingram exits Game 5 vs. Cavs with heel injury

          • Jamal CollierApr 30, 2026, 01:13 AM
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              Jamal Collier is an NBA reporter at ESPN. Collier covers the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Midwest region of the NBA, including stories such as Minnesota's iconic jersey swap between Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson. He has been at ESPN since Sept. 2021 and previously covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune. You can reach out to Jamal on Twitter @JamalCollier or via email Jamal.Collier@espn.com.

          CLEVELAND -- Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Cavaliers because of right heel inflammation.

          Ingram played 11 minutes and went 0-of-2 from the field before he left the game with 7:32 remaining in the second quarter and headed toward the locker room. He finished with one point, two assists and one rebound.

          Toronto led Cleveland 74-67 at halftime. The series is tied 2-2.

          Ingram has struggled shooting during the series, averaging 14.8 points with a 33.9% field goal percentage through the first four games.

          Toronto was already playing without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, who was ruled out for the rest of the series with a hamstring injury that occurred during the final game of the regular season.