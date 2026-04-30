Raptors' Brandon Ingram exits Game 5 vs. Cavs with heel injury

CLEVELAND -- Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Cavaliers because of right heel inflammation.

Ingram played 11 minutes and went 0-of-2 from the field before he left the game with 7:32 remaining in the second quarter and headed toward the locker room. He finished with one point, two assists and one rebound.

Toronto led Cleveland 74-67 at halftime. The series is tied 2-2.

Ingram has struggled shooting during the series, averaging 14.8 points with a 33.9% field goal percentage through the first four games.

Toronto was already playing without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, who was ruled out for the rest of the series with a hamstring injury that occurred during the final game of the regular season.