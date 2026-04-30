Sources: Rockets' Kevin Durant will miss Game 6 vs. Lakers

Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst react to news of Kevin Durant not being available for Game 6 and what it means for the Rockets vs. the Lakers. (2:14)

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Kevin Durant will not play in Game 6 against the Lakers because of the ankle injury that has sidelined the Rockets star for most of Houston's first-round playoff series, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

It will mark the fourth consecutive game that Durant misses because of the bone bruise in his left ankle. The 2014 NBA MVP suffered the injury near the end of Houston's loss in Game 2.

Durant did not play in the series opener because of bruised tendon in his right knee but returned for Game 2, scoring 23 points in 41 minutes before injuring his left ankle late in the contest.

The Rockets have won the past two games against the Lakers after facing a 3-0 series deficit. The teams will play Game 6 in Houston on Friday, with Game 7 set for Sunday in Los Angeles if necessary.

Sources told Charania that Durant's injury generally carries a minimum two-week timetable for returning to play. Durant suffered the injury on April 21, which was 12 days before a potential Game 7 in this series.

Durant, 37, played 2,840 minutes during the regular-season -- the second-most in the league. The 16-time All-Star averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 78 games this season, his first with the Rockets.