Minnesota Timberwolves wear Donte DiVincenzo jerseys ahead of Game 6

Shams Charania reports on Anthony Edwards being expected to miss multiple weeks with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. (1:06)

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Ahead of Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves arrived at the arena in support of teammate Donte DiVincenzo.

All the players wore DiVincenzo jerseys, showing love to the guard who tore his Achilles in Game 4 on Saturday. The threads ranged from throwbacks to home to statement editions.

Mike Conley, who wore a black throwback version, had the idea for Minnesota to wear the jerseys, according to the Timberwolves.

"Hopefully, [DiVincenzo] gives us a little spiritual bump," Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said before the game.

DiVincenzo had a key role for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.2 points and starting in all 82 games in the regular season. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across the three full postseason games before suffering a season-ending injury early in Game 4.

"I feel completely devastated for Donte," Finch said after Game 4. "He was playing so well. He's had such a great season. He's the heart [and] soul of so many things that we do. You can just see the look in his eye when it happened, and you kind of knew. We love him, and we'll be there for him."

Minnesota, also missing star Anthony Edwards because of injury, heads into Thursday night's matchup with a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.