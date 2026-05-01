Phillies walk off Giants twice; Chase Shugart earns both wins

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There hasn't been much to cheer about for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, but they did their best to make up for that Thursday.

Philadelphia swept both games of a split doubleheader against the visiting San Francisco Giants and did so in impressive fashion: with walk-off wins in each and the same pitcher, Chase Shugart, earning both victories.

In Game 1, a 3-2 win, Bryson Stott lined a tying triple with one out in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a two-out infield single by rookie Justin Crawford. In Game 2, a 6-5 win, Kyle Schwarber hit a tying double with two outs in the ninth inning, and Alec Bohm then walked it off with a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

The Phillies became the first team to win both games of a doubleheader after trailing in the ninth inning or later since the Pittsburgh Pirates did it against the Chicago Cubs on May 28, 2004. That was also the last time any team walked off both games of a doubleheader.

Shugart (2-0), meanwhile, became the first pitcher to earn the win in both games of a doubleheader since Brian Duensing did it for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 9, 2013.

Philadelphia improved to 12-19 and has now won all three games under interim manager Don Mattingly, who took over for the fired Rob Thomson on Tuesday.

Schwarber had a monster day, homering in the first inning of each game and finishing 5-for-6 with three runs scored, three RBIs and three walks.

The last Phillies player with multiple first-inning home runs on a single day was Von Hayes on June 11, 1985; Hayes hit two in the opening frame of a rout of the New York Mets. The last Phillies player to homer in the first inning of both halves of a doubleheader was Ron Northey on June 15, 1943, against the Boston Braves.

Information from ESPN Research was used in this report.