Timberwolves go old school to troll Nuggets after series win

Julius Randle joins "Inside The NBA" after the Timberwolves' Game 6 win over the Nuggets to discuss the series and close-out game. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves went for an old-school troll of the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota took care of business against Denver in Game 6, overcoming a small first-quarter deficit to win 110-98. Jaden McDaniels led all scorers with 32 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Nikola Jokic added a near triple-double of his own with 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but the Timberwolves shut down Jamal Murray effectively, holding him to just 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Jokic in particular was disgusted with his team's effort, saying that "if we were in Serbia, we would all be fired."

After the game, the Timberwolves harkened back to the free Solitaire game that came with early versions of Microsoft Windows, with a shot at Jokic's "Joker" nickname.

PLAYED OUR CARDS RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/gFXRKRIrCL — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 1, 2026

Don't think Minnesota limited their trolling to just their opponent, as they also reminded a number of NBA insiders that their predictions did not come true.

The Timberwolves will play the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals, starting May 4.