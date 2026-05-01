All-Star forward Brandon Ingram out with heel inflammation

TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Brandon Ingram was ruled out for Game 6 on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with right heel inflammation.

Ingram played 11 minutes and scored one point in Game 5 on Wednesday night before exiting the game in the second quarter. Ingram was not able to participate at shootaround Friday morning, and Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Ingram's heel was still too sore to attempt to play in Friday's elimination game. The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2.

Ingram initially injured his heel on March 23 before a game against the Utah Jazz. He missed three games over the final month of the regular season with the injury before aggravating it Wednesday.

Ingram has struggled shooting so far in this series. He's averaging 12 points on 32.8% shooting (38.5% from 3) with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

"Over the course of the season, we were missing different players at different times," Rajaković said. "The quality and strength of this team is finding ways. Finding ways for somebody else to step up and to fill in the role and help the team. Obviously missing two starters in IQ [Immanuel Quickley] and BI is a lot, but at the same time we have enough players on this roster to continue going."