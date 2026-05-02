Anne Hathaway and Karl-Anthony Towns bring Knicks fandom to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Stephen A. Smith explains why the Knicks should run their offense through Karl-Anthony Towns over Jalen Brunson. (2:48)

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Karl-Anthony Towns' latest appearance? The big screen.

The New York Knicks' big man made a cameo in David Frankel's "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in a role that was made just for him.

Towns appeared in a scene where he attends a party at the Hampton house of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. He gets introduced to Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, and she says she's a big fan of the 7-footer and that the Knicks' season makes it a thrill "to be a New Yorker."

As a real-life Knicks fan, Hathaway's two worlds seemed to collide while working with Towns on the film.

She made an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, when she spoke about being a Knicks fan.

"I'm very chill, loving and calm, but I'm also the type of fan that I considered wearing an OG [Anunoby] jersey out here today," Hathaway said with a chuckle. "When I'm at the game, I want them to know that I know who they are and that they're going to win. I don't want to get out into like, 'What are you doing?' [and] all that; I want them to know that you can do no wrong. I'm trying to be a gentle, loving, motherly fan."

Towns wasn't the only notable cameo in the film with a sports connection. Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson's wife and singer Ciara appeared in a scene at the Met Gala. Kyle Kuzma's fiancée Winnie Harlow also makes an appearance during the Milan Fashion Week montage.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" was released in theaters Friday, a day after the Knicks' 140-89 Game 6 win over the Atlanta Hawks as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Towns finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the blowout win.

Meanwhile, Hathaway's comments ahead of the game seemed to provide an extra boost for Anunoby, who led the Knicks in scoring with 29 points and seven rebounds.

One thing's for sure, Hathaway and her character, Andy, are happy Knicks fans for good reason.