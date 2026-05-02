Mitchell Robinson, Dyson Daniels fined for Knicks-Hawks skirmish

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NEW YORK -- Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks was fined $50,000 and Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks was fined $25,000 on Friday for their roles in an on-court altercation during Game 6 of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series.

The incident happened with 4:39 left in the second quarter of the Knicks' 140-89 series-clinching win on Thursday night. Both players were assessed technical fouls and ejected.

Robinson and Daniels "became entangled while battling for position during a free throw attempt," the NBA said, and the altercation escalated from there. Robinson merited the larger fine, the league said, because of "his inappropriate post on social media in reference to the incident postgame."

The fine and ejection will not affect Robinson's availability for Game 1 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinal series against Boston or Philadelphia.