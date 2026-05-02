RJ Barrett's game-winner prompts reaction from Tyrese Haliburton

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RJ Barrett's game-winning 3-pointer in the Raptors' 112-110 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday evoked memories of Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater in 2019 for Toronto.

It also caught the attention of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Facing a one-point deficit with 10.9 seconds left in overtime of Game 6, Toronto forward Scottie Barnes attacked the basket before kicking it out to Barrett at the top of the key.

He took the 29-foot shot, which hit the back of the rim and high up toward the rafters of Scotiabank Arena. It hung in the air for what head coach Darko Rajaković said "looked like an eternity" before dropping into the basket for a bucket.

It gave the Raptors a two-point lead with 1.2 seconds left and they got the stop on the ensuing possession to force a Game 7.

Barrett's basket came on the same side of the court where Leonard had his own game-winner during Toronto's 2019 championship run. His 3-pointer similarly bounced on the rim before going in.

However, Barrett's shot more resembled that of Haliburton's against the New York Knicks in last year's Eastern Conference finals. And Haliburton had déjà vu, posting on X: "That looked familiar."

In Game 1 against the Knicks, Haliburton sank a shot that bounced up from the back of the rim and fell for make. Unlike the Barrett 3-pointer, Haliburton's look forced overtime, where the Pacers prevailed over the Knicks.

Barrett is the third player in Raptors history with a go-ahead field goal in the final five seconds of fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs, joining OG Anunoby in 2020 and Leonard in 2019, according to ESPN Research. Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds as Toronto kept their season alive.

The Raptors and Cavaliers now face off in Game 7 on Sunday due to the finest of margins -- courtesy of Barrett.