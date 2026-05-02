LeBron jokes about Texans' Will Anderson Jr., Bronny resemblance

LeBron James stuffs the stat sheet for the Lakers with 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to close out the Rockets. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

When LeBron James crashed to the floor in the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Rockets on Friday night, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves ran over to help him back up.

However, James also received assistance from Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. -- who James dubbed postgame: "my fourth child."

Side-by-side comparisons between Anderson and James' eldest son, Bronny, have gone viral on social media through the years. Users have joked that Anderson looks like Bronny and could be his twin brother.

James was asked postgame about his moment with Anderson. He called it "pretty cool." He then smiled and joked about the resemblance between his son and Anderson.

"It was good to see him. You know, that's my fourth child. Him and Bronny are twins and don't nobody know it. Me and Savannah [James] have been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time," he said. "But nah, no disrespect to his parents, his real parents. Let me not get nothing started."

The Texans reposted a video of James' comments about Anderson on social media and shared a meme of two identical Spider-Men pointing at each other.

Anderson posted a video of him helping James up from the court on his Instagram story with the caption: "a freaking legend." James called Anderson "an unbelievable football player."

The light-hearted response from James followed a 28-point, eight-assist and seven-rebound performance in Game 6 as the Lakers won 98-78 to eliminate the Rockets in the first round. James led Los Angeles in points (139) and assists (50) over the series, according to ESPN Research.

While sitting courtside, Anderson -- who had earned All-Pro honors last season -- also got to see his "brother" Bronny play three minutes to close the game.