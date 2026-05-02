NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from 76ers-Celtics Game 7

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It's time for the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers match up on Saturday in a winner-take-all meeting in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. Boston held a 3-1 series lead before Philadelphia won two straight to force a final game at TD Garden.

This is the ninth Game 7 between these franchises, extending the record for most Game 7 matchups in NBA history, according to ESPN Research. The 76ers are 1-10 on the road in Game 7s in franchise history, their lone win coming in the 1982 Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.

After missing the first three games due to appendicitis surgery, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid has found his way, averaging 26 points, eight rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 26.3 points per game and has had 20 points and five assists in six straight games, the longest streak in franchise playoff history.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is averaging a team-high 24.5 points, while Jayson Tatum is adding 23.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. However, Boston is without Tatum, who was downgraded to questionable due to left knee soreness before being ruled out. In March, he returned from a torn Achilles in his right leg and seemed to be regaining his full form. In Game 6, Tatum went to the locker room late in the third quarter due to a left leg injury and never returned to the game.

Who will take Game 7 and move on to the second round? Follow along for live updates and highlights throughout the night.