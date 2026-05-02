Magic rule Franz Wagner out again for Game 7 vs. Pistons

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DETROIT -- The Orlando Magic will have to try to keep their season alive in Game 7 without star forward Franz Wagner.

The Magic ruled out Wagner (right calf strain) for Sunday's elimination game against the Detroit Pistons. Wagner will miss his third straight game since suffering the injury in the third quarter of Game 4.

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Without Wagner, the Magic have lost two straight games, allowing Detroit to force Game 7 in this best-of-7 first round series.

When Wagner was the primary defender on Pistons star Cade Cunningham in the first four games of the series, Cunningham scored a total of 17 points, shot 6-for-24 -- including just 3-of-16 from behind the arc -- and had six turnovers according to ESPN's tracking.

In the two games Wagner has missed, Cunningham is averaging 38.5 points while shooting 50% from the field and 58% from 3-point range.

Wagner averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals in the series.