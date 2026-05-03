NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Raptors-Cavaliers Game 7

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The final first-round game of the 2026 NBA playoffs is a winner-take-all meeting between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The Cavaliers took a 2-0 series lead before the Raptors defended home court to even it. Cleveland set up a potential clincher with a win in Game 5. However, Toronto kept its season alive thanks to RJ Barrett's winning 3-pointer Friday, leading to a 112-110 overtime victory.

Recent history is on the Cavaliers' side heading into the matchup. They've won four straight Game 7s, the longest active streak in the NBA, according to ESPN Research. Cleveland is also 4-0 all time in Game 7 at home. Meanwhile, Toronto is 3-3 in Game 7s, including 0-1 on the road.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 23.3 points per game, while James Harden has put up 21 points and 6.7 assists. Barrett is averaging a team-high 24.3 points, and Scottie Barnes is second with 24.2 per game. Barnes is also averaging nine assists and 5.7 rebounds. Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, who averaged 21.5 points in the regular season but has struggled in the playoffs, is questionable because of a heel injury after missing Game 6 because of the same injury.

Who will take Game 7 and move on to the second round? Follow along for live updates and highlights throughout the night.