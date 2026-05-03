NBA Eastern Conference semifinal lineup decided live on Disney+ Philippines

The Pistons pull off an incredible 24-point comeback to defeat the Magic, who score the fewest points in a half in NBA playoff history. (1:34)

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The first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is in its stretch run, with all but two semifinalists locked in.

In the West, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, while the San Antonio Spurs draw a Minnesota Timberwolves side dealing with injuries. In the East, the New York Knicks go against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are fresh off beating the Boston Celtics having trailed their series 3-1, but the final pairing remains undecided.

We learn the final two semifinalists on Monday (PHT), when the Detroit Pistons look to produce their own 3-1 series comeback against the Orlando Magic, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors close out a matchup in which the home side has won all six games.

Those final games both stream live on Disney+ Philippines.

Which team will have enough offense? (May 4, 3:30 a.m. PHT: Magic vs. Pistons Game 7)

This series has been defined by defense, with both Orlando and Detroit struggling to find consistent scoring. Detroit, despite its 60-win season, has the 13th-ranked offense among postseason teams at 104.5 points per 100 possessions, while Orlando sits last at 101.9. Every trip down the floor has been a grind, and Game 7 figures to follow that script in which clean looks are hard to come by and execution matters more than volume.

Orlando's offensive issues were most evident in Game 6, when a dominant first half gave way to a collapse that saw them score just 19 points after the break. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane can carry the scoring load, but the continued absence of Franz Wagner looms large. Beyond his 16.8 points per game, Wagner's value as a secondary creator and perimeter defender has been missed, especially against Cade Cunningham, who has erupted for 38.5 points per game in the past two outings.

With Wagner out for Game 7, the Magic will need meaningful contributions from Anthony Black, Jamal Cain, and the rest of their rotation to stabilize both ends.

Meanwhile, Detroit has found timely support around Cunningham. Jalen Duren hasn't matched his regular-season impact, but Tobias Harris has provided a steady scoring presence, averaging 20.2 points and capitalizing on catch-and-shoot chances and defensive attention on Cunningham.

Game 7 may ultimately come down to the stars, but the deciding factor will likely be which side gets enough offense beyond Banchero or Cunningham when it matters most.

play 0:36 RJ Barrett gets miracle bounce on OT winner as Raptors force Game 7 RJ Barrett gets miracle bounce on OT winner as Raptors force Game 7

Who can be trusted more to deliver in decider? (May 4, 7:30 a.m. PHT: Raptors vs Cavaliers Game 7)

This series has been played at a near-identical pace of 97.15 for both teams, which is good for third best in the postseason. The past three contests all went down to clutch time, with neither side able to create real separation. Now it comes down to a Game 7, in which execution slows, possessions tighten, and experience often is just as important as talent.

Young groups such as these Toronto Raptors often succumb to pressure, albeit they stood firm in Game 6. In a pressure-filled overtime win, Scottie Barnes delivered a complete performance with 25 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, and six combined stocks. RJ Barrett has been their most consistent scorer in the series at 24.3 points per game, including a crucial late triple to seal Game 6. The support has also been there, with Ja'Kobe Walter averaging 22 points in the past two games, with 10 triples, and Collin Murray-Boyles providing 17 points in extended minutes. For a group still early in its playoff journey, the Raptors have leaned on pace, confidence, and timely shot-making to stay level.

On the other side of the fence, the Cavaliers lean on experience under pressure, but that comes with its own weight. Donovan Mitchell has shown he can produce in Game 7s, yet he's had a shaky series with reduced production compared with his regular-season numbers: He's scored just 23.3 points on lowly 53.0 TS% in six games. James Harden brings a similar narrative -- owning a 3-4 record in Game 7s, losing his past three -- with solid overall numbers often paired with uneven efficiency; he has put up a lowly 35.5% in Game 7s, contributing to his reputation for struggles in decisive games.

Mitchell and Harden give Cleveland a veteran edge but also a level of uncertainty, especially against a young Toronto group that has played freely and confidently throughout the series. This Game 7 is about composure as much as talent.